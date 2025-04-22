This Canadian City's Dumpling Trail Offers A Self-Guided Scenic Dining Experience With Renowned Asian Cuisine
Richmond is next to the gorgeous Canadian city of Vancouver, the idyllic and safe vacation destination surrounded by the mountains and the sea. Besides having one of the most beautiful cities on the planet as a neighbor, Richmond's claim to fame is its tantalizing Asian food scene. There are more than 400 Asian restaurants in Richmond, including the ones that are a part of the local Dumpling Trail, a list of 17 delicious dumpling spots scattered around town. The city is also home to the largest night market in North America, where you can enjoy more authentic (and fusion) Asian food, as well as shopping centers bursting with Asian goods.
Richmond is about 10 miles from Downtown Vancouver and can easily be reached by the Canada Line on the Skytrain, the city's automated rapid rail system, in about 24 minutes. Richmond is also home to Vancouver International Airport (YVR). If you've flown into the city, you can get to the heart of Richmond by taking the Canada Line to Aberdeen Station in under 15 minutes, or hop in a cab for a quick five-minute ride into the city.
The best time to visit Richmond is between June and September, when rain is least likely and restaurants open their patios throughout the city. Meanwhile, spring is fantastic for cherry blossoms, and autumn is terrific for fall foliage. During winter, ski or snowboard the nearby slopes at the underrated and family-owned Mt. Seymour Ski Resort.
Sample Richmond's Asian history on the Dumpling Trail
Considered the most Asian city in North America, Richmond is like traveling to Asia without the long flight over the Pacific Ocean. Initially inhabited by the Indigenous Halkomelem-speaking people, British settlers arrived in the 19th century, followed by Chinese laborers. Japanese immigrants arrived in Richmond soon after, and decades later, a large influx of Hong Kong residents settled in Richmond in the 1980s and 1990s leading up to the 1997 handover of Hong Kong. Since then, people from all corners of Asia have made Richmond their home.
Start your Richmond culinary adventure on the Dumpling Trail. The first dumplings you might think of are the East Asian ones, like xiao long bao (Chinese soup dumplings) and gyoza (Japanese pot stickers). However, other cultures also have their versions of dumplings, like Italy's ravioli or Poland's pierogi. While most of the dumplings on the self-guided trail are found at East Asian eateries, you'll find a couple of surprises thrown in, too.
The 17 restaurants of the Dumpling Trail aren't very far apart, so you can easily navigate the trail by public transit, bike, or foot. If your heart is after Hong Kong-style dim sum like shrimp dumplings and steamed pork dumplings, head to Jade Seafood Restaurant or R & H Chinese Food. For Shanghainese delicacies, Suhang Restaurant has amazing boiled pork and chive dumplings and xiao long bao. Go to Bánh Mì Très Bon for Vietnamese tapioca dumplings and Yuu Japanese Tapas for gyoza. If you are a plant-based dumpling lover, eat to your heart's content at 4 Stones Vegetarian. For something off the beaten path, check out Afghan Chopan for mantu (beef dumplings). To explore the full trail, check out the guide on the Tourism Richmond website.
Other fun things to do in Richmond
With delectable aromas and sizzling sounds filling the air, the Richmond Night Market is a must-visit. Only open from late April to mid-October, it offers over 200 food and retail stalls. Like in the iconic night markets in Kaohsiung, Taiwan's second-largest city, you will find street food staples from skewers, crispy oysters, mushrooms, and takoyaki to fresh juices and bubble tea. You will also discover fusion snacks like nori tacos, sushi hot dogs, and ramen donuts. Be sure to arrive with a big appetite and plenty of bills — many stalls only accept cash or will charge for credit card transactions.
Besides eating, shopping is another favorite pastime in Asia, as well as in Richmond. Aberdeen Centre is filled with nail and hair salons, tea shops, and clothing stores you're not likely to find anywhere else in North America. There are also jewelry shops, a bookstore selling Chinese books, and a fantastic food court on the top floor. The food vendors serve a wide range of Asian food, from desserts to noodles to dumplings to Korean rice bowls. If you are looking for a more traditional mall, head to CF Richmond Centre where you will find familiar brands like Abercrombie & Fitch and Lululemon, as well as Canadian-owned brands like Blue Ruby and Aritzia.
Need a place to put up your feet after all the eating and shopping? You can stay at an international hotel chain like the Hilton or the Days Inn. For something cozier, the Stone Hedge B&B is a gorgeous heritage home with tasteful rooms and a swimming pool.