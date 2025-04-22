This Canadian City's Dumpling Trail Offers A Self-Guided Scenic Dining Experience With Renowned Asian Cuisine

Richmond is next to the gorgeous Canadian city of Vancouver, the idyllic and safe vacation destination surrounded by the mountains and the sea. Besides having one of the most beautiful cities on the planet as a neighbor, Richmond's claim to fame is its tantalizing Asian food scene. There are more than 400 Asian restaurants in Richmond, including the ones that are a part of the local Dumpling Trail, a list of 17 delicious dumpling spots scattered around town. The city is also home to the largest night market in North America, where you can enjoy more authentic (and fusion) Asian food, as well as shopping centers bursting with Asian goods.

Richmond is about 10 miles from Downtown Vancouver and can easily be reached by the Canada Line on the Skytrain, the city's automated rapid rail system, in about 24 minutes. Richmond is also home to Vancouver International Airport (YVR). If you've flown into the city, you can get to the heart of Richmond by taking the Canada Line to Aberdeen Station in under 15 minutes, or hop in a cab for a quick five-minute ride into the city.

The best time to visit Richmond is between June and September, when rain is least likely and restaurants open their patios throughout the city. Meanwhile, spring is fantastic for cherry blossoms, and autumn is terrific for fall foliage. During winter, ski or snowboard the nearby slopes at the underrated and family-owned Mt. Seymour Ski Resort.