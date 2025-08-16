If you're looking for a meaningful upgrade on your next trip, hiring a tour guide is a luxurious splurge that's always worth it – provided you book a reputable professional, of course. If you've taken tours before, you know not all tour guides are created equal. Excellent guides are adept at curating exceptional experiences that bring to life the spirit, heritage, and history of landmarks like Italy's iconic Colosseum. Subpar guides, on the other hand, can leave you with a disappointing hole in your wallet. To avoid putting your hard-earned vacation in the hands of a random charlatan, heed travel expert Rick Steves' secret to finding a local tour guide that's not full of "fried air": Be selective about whom you hire, and book in advance.

Steves came across the notion of a "fried air" tour guide while exploring the ancient Roman city of Ostia with his local Italian guide, Francesca. "Fried air" translate from the Italian phrase "aria fritta," which Francesca explained perfectly describes the colorless, uninformative descriptions found on signage displayed around Ostia. "The phrase describes any wording that, like these descriptions, is greasy and heavy but contains nothing of value," Steves wrote on his website. If you hire an unvetted guide lingering around tourist hotspots like the Colosseum, Pompeii, or the Parthenon, chances are you'll be paying for little more than "fried air."

To ensure you get a great guide, Steves says it's essential to select one in advance. He suggests checking with local tourist offices, asking your hotel for recommendations, and using websites like TravelLocal, ToursByLocals, and Airbnb. Additionally, his guide books are regularly updated with guides he's personally vetted.