Rick Steves' Secret To Finding A Local Tour Guide That's Not Full Of 'Fried Air'
If you're looking for a meaningful upgrade on your next trip, hiring a tour guide is a luxurious splurge that's always worth it – provided you book a reputable professional, of course. If you've taken tours before, you know not all tour guides are created equal. Excellent guides are adept at curating exceptional experiences that bring to life the spirit, heritage, and history of landmarks like Italy's iconic Colosseum. Subpar guides, on the other hand, can leave you with a disappointing hole in your wallet. To avoid putting your hard-earned vacation in the hands of a random charlatan, heed travel expert Rick Steves' secret to finding a local tour guide that's not full of "fried air": Be selective about whom you hire, and book in advance.
Steves came across the notion of a "fried air" tour guide while exploring the ancient Roman city of Ostia with his local Italian guide, Francesca. "Fried air" translate from the Italian phrase "aria fritta," which Francesca explained perfectly describes the colorless, uninformative descriptions found on signage displayed around Ostia. "The phrase describes any wording that, like these descriptions, is greasy and heavy but contains nothing of value," Steves wrote on his website. If you hire an unvetted guide lingering around tourist hotspots like the Colosseum, Pompeii, or the Parthenon, chances are you'll be paying for little more than "fried air."
To ensure you get a great guide, Steves says it's essential to select one in advance. He suggests checking with local tourist offices, asking your hotel for recommendations, and using websites like TravelLocal, ToursByLocals, and Airbnb. Additionally, his guide books are regularly updated with guides he's personally vetted.
What Rick Steves' says you should expect from a great local tour guide
The best tour guides do a lot more than spew facts and figures about tourist attractions. "Hiring a local guide for a personalized city tour is basically like renting a friend who happens to be an expert at the kind of information and insights a curious visitor craves," Rick Steves penned. One Czech tour guide who left a lasting impression on Steves shared details of what it was like living behind the Iron Curtain. Forging personal connections like this leads to deeper insights into a destination, offering a richer overall travel experience.
Great local tour guides often go the extra mile, recommending restaurants, activities, and sites to see. They're quick to dole out advice about navigating public transportation and purchasing tickets for events or sightseeing. Be sure to take your guide up on off-the-beaten-path suggestions for coffee or lunch. These stops often turn into valuable moments to learn more, as guides share insights on everything from local customs to culinary specialties.
Hiring a local tour guide can be pricey, but Steves suggests a simple way to splurge even on a budget. Half-day tours private tours in popular European destinations typically cost between $100 and $300. You can save money by splitting this expense among a small group, since most guides charge per tour, not per person. For tipping, $12 to $25 for a few hours is standard, though you may want to tip more for an exceptional experience. If you'd like to do a little legwork before meeting your guide, check out the travel lover's secret weapon for learning about new destinations.