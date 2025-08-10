This Untouched Slice Of New Zealand Has World-Class Trails, Dolphin-Filled Waters, And Endless Stars
New Zealand's largest national park is 1.2 million hectares of jagged mountains, singing rainforests, and serene lakes. This is Fiordland, part of the larger Te Wāhipounamu UNESCO World Heritage site. Fiordland has plants and animals that have lived in the area for hundreds of millions of years, since New Zealand was part of the supercontinent Gondwana.
Fiordland is right on the edge of New Zealand's South Island, facing the distant shores of Tasmania. Its challenging terrain means that, although Māori people used to hunt there and a handful of European settlers created shelters, Fiordland has largely been left alone and thus retains much of its original landscape.
To visit Fiordland, people usually first travel to Queenstown, a mountain town and ski resort with an international airport. It's about a one-hour flight or an 8 to 11-hour bus ride from Christchurch. From there, you can get a bus or drive to Te Anau or Manapouri, both of which are more than 100 miles away. These two towns are the typical bases from which people begin their adventures into Fiordland, and both have a range of shops, restaurants, and places to stay, along with guides and outfitters.
Multi-day trails in Fiordland
Parts of Fiordland are accessible by road, so you will get some fantastic views by driving along State Highway 94 in a car or coach. This isn't the best way to see the real wilderness, however, because many areas can only be accessed by boat, plane, or on foot.
Fiordland is home to three of New Zealand's Great Walks. The Milford Track, often called the "Finest Walk in the World," is a 33-mile trail that takes four days to complete. This trail goes past Sutherland Falls, the tallest waterfall in the country, and one of the world's most breathtaking waterfalls to visit. You will see mountain peaks poking through clouds, mossy creeks, and ancient trees. Next up, there are the 37-mile-long Kepler Track and the 20-mile Routeburn Track. These treks take you up misty mountains, across open land with incredible panoramic views of the peaks, fiords, and waterfalls, before descending into the trees and heading to the shore.
Wild camping isn't permitted along the Great Walk routes, but there are a few cabins along the way that you can book for the night, as well as the odd shelter for a rest stop. Of course, there are also many options for shorter day hikes if you prefer.
Fun activities to do in Fiordland
The terrain within Fiordland can be steep, with thick forests, and it is a challenge. If you don't fancy going full Grizzly Adams, you may want to think about booking a cruise, coach, or helicopter from Queenstown or Te Anau. The Milford Sound area is a popular place to spot marine wildlife, and you can make the most of that by booking a nature cruise or going paddling, kayaking, or canoeing. You can spend the afternoon looking for dolphins, seals, penguins, albatross, and there are snorkelling opportunities.
Fiordland also has one of the darkest night skies on earth, and there are stargazing and astronomy tours you can book from Te Anau. You can look at celestial bodies, potentially see the rings of Saturn, learn about Māori mythology, and practice navigating the skies with telescopes and the naked eye. With so much to see and do, it's easy to spend 10 days or more on a trip to New Zealand.
The New Zealand Safety Council suggests visiting during May to October, as this ensures all accommodation will be open and the areas will be maintained. In the mountains, you may experience extreme and changeable weather, including snow, heavy wind, and rain. Remember to pack for a range of climates and conditions, wear sturdy shoes, and bring enough water.