This Untouched Slice Of New Zealand Has World-Class Trails, Dolphin-Filled Waters, And Endless Stars

New Zealand's largest national park is 1.2 million hectares of jagged mountains, singing rainforests, and serene lakes. This is Fiordland, part of the larger Te Wāhipounamu UNESCO World Heritage site. Fiordland has plants and animals that have lived in the area for hundreds of millions of years, since New Zealand was part of the supercontinent Gondwana.

Fiordland is right on the edge of New Zealand's South Island, facing the distant shores of Tasmania. Its challenging terrain means that, although Māori people used to hunt there and a handful of European settlers created shelters, Fiordland has largely been left alone and thus retains much of its original landscape.

To visit Fiordland, people usually first travel to Queenstown, a mountain town and ski resort with an international airport. It's about a one-hour flight or an 8 to 11-hour bus ride from Christchurch. From there, you can get a bus or drive to Te Anau or Manapouri, both of which are more than 100 miles away. These two towns are the typical bases from which people begin their adventures into Fiordland, and both have a range of shops, restaurants, and places to stay, along with guides and outfitters.