The World's Most Ethereal Waterfalls (And The Best Way To Visit Them), According To Travelers

From the soothing sounds of the cascades to feeling the mist on our faces and the spectacular natural beauty, we've never seen a waterfall we didn't like. Ever. Still, some are just more impressive than others. Few natural wonders are quite as awe-inspiring as a waterfall, and we've rounded up the world's very best.

In this list, you'll find waterfalls from all over the world that travelers describe as beautiful, surreal, or just simply unforgettable. Some are massive and powerful, while others are hidden in jungles or high mountain valleys. A few are famous, but many still manage to shimmer under the radar.

Whether you're planning a trip or just daydreaming, a visit to these falls will be something you never forget. We used Reddit, Tripadvisor comments, AllTrails reviews, and lots of travel blogs to compile this guide, ensuring that each waterfall is truly among the world's most magical. For the cherry on top, we'll even tell you how to visit them.