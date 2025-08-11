Situated Just Outside Of Vail Is Colorado's Family Mountain Retreat With Endless Trails And Cozy Bistros
Colorado is known for its skiing, mountain charm, and adventure. But popular outdoorsy towns like Vail also come with high prices, which isn't always a match for families and budget-conscious travelers. That's why many visitors love Keystone, a nearby mountain town that offers loads of year-round activities for more affordable prices.
Keystone is located just under an hour's drive from Vail and an hour and a half from Denver. It's a popular destination for skiing and snowboarding when Rocky Mountain winter is in full swing. Colorado has the best skiing in the US, and Keystone offers more affordable prices on lift tickets than other popular hot spots like Vail, Breckenridge, and Winter Park. In the summer, you can take advantage of Keystone's countless hiking and biking trails, or ride the gondola up to the top of the peak for amazing views. The area also has a lake for paddle sports like kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding — rentals are available at the local Adventure Center.
Many visitors choose to fly into Denver, rent a car, and make the trek up to Keystone via I-70. Just make sure to follow Colorado's vehicle traction laws if you're driving up between September 1 and May 31, which are enforced to keep drivers safe during heavy snowfall and poor road conditions. If you're not up for driving, Epic Mountain Express runs a convenient shuttle between Denver International Airport and Keystone.
Enjoy all-season trails in Keystone, Colorado
Keystone offers a plethora of trails for soaking in the area's gorgeous views in any season. Whether you plan to hike, bike, stroll, or ski, Keystone truly has something for all ages, abilities, and interests.
If you don't know where to begin, hit the Dercum Summit Hiking Trail. The hike is roughly 2.3 miles long and is generally considered easy, with a gondola ride up to the top and breathtaking vistas in every direction. Keystone is also a biker's paradise in the warmer months. The dedicated Keystone Bike Park has more than two dozen mountain biking trails ranging from beginner to expert-only.
More trail offerings come in early November, when Keystone Resort opens its skiing and snowboarding trails. There are family-friendly trails where skiers of all ages can work on their skills. Keystone Resort is owned by Vail Resorts, meaning you can use the same Epic Pass for admittance. This town is also great for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, which you can do at the Keystone Resort Nordic Center. If you're visiting in the winter with little ones in tow, head to the world's largest mountaintop snow fort in Keystone for an adventure they won't forget.
Cozy bistros and alpine lodging in Keystone
A long day of mountain adventures can work up an appetite, both for a delicious meal and a cozy, relaxing atmosphere. Luckily for families visiting Keystone, the town offers both. So, where should you go? Consider taking the kids to Bighorn Bar & Bistro, situated within Keystone Lodge. This spot has leather armchairs, a fireplace, and an après-ski menu to refuel and unwind.
For a more upscale place to dine, stop by Keystone Ranch, a historic ranch complete with stone fireplaces and a chef-curated menu. If you want to warm up, 9280 Sake House is a Keystone restaurant that serves up steaming ramen, rice bowls, and of course, sake. Summer visitors can also stop by Lakeside Express, a casual eatery where you can order at a counter. Take in views of Keystone's lake while you enjoy classic comfort food and barbecue eats.
Staying at Keystone Resort at the base of the mountain adds convenience for both winter and summer activities. Plus, if you stay for two nights or longer, kids aged 12 and younger get to ski for free. The resort offers all kinds of discounts, deals, and vouchers for families looking to save. However, there are also many surrounding towns that offer budget-friendly accommodations. Just 13 miles outside of Keystone is Frisco, a Colorado mountain town with cozy lodging and year-round tubing.