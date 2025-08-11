Situated Just Outside Of Vail Is Colorado's Family Mountain Retreat With Endless Trails And Cozy Bistros

Colorado is known for its skiing, mountain charm, and adventure. But popular outdoorsy towns like Vail also come with high prices, which isn't always a match for families and budget-conscious travelers. That's why many visitors love Keystone, a nearby mountain town that offers loads of year-round activities for more affordable prices.

Keystone is located just under an hour's drive from Vail and an hour and a half from Denver. It's a popular destination for skiing and snowboarding when Rocky Mountain winter is in full swing. Colorado has the best skiing in the US, and Keystone offers more affordable prices on lift tickets than other popular hot spots like Vail, Breckenridge, and Winter Park. In the summer, you can take advantage of Keystone's countless hiking and biking trails, or ride the gondola up to the top of the peak for amazing views. The area also has a lake for paddle sports like kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding — rentals are available at the local Adventure Center.

Many visitors choose to fly into Denver, rent a car, and make the trek up to Keystone via I-70. Just make sure to follow Colorado's vehicle traction laws if you're driving up between September 1 and May 31, which are enforced to keep drivers safe during heavy snowfall and poor road conditions. If you're not up for driving, Epic Mountain Express runs a convenient shuttle between Denver International Airport and Keystone.