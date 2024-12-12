Colorado Is Home To The 'World's Largest Mountaintop Snow Fort' And It's As Epic As It Sounds
If building snow forts defined your winters as a kid, prepare to relive the magic of your childhood in a spectacular way. Nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the world's biggest mountaintop snow fort, and you have to see it to believe it. Located at the top of the slopes at Keystone Resort in Keystone, Colorado, the snow fort is located about 17 miles outside of Breckenridge, a famous ski town that's counted among the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. With snowy corridors that lead you from one activity to the next, this expansive, powder-white structure is unlike anything else out there.
Keystone Resort is also easy to get to from Denver. The scenic drive is just over 75 miles long and takes roughly 90 minutes from the city's downtown area. On the way there, be sure to make a pit stop in Georgetown, a charming town near Denver with scenery that reminds visitors of Europe. During the holidays, Georgetown transforms into an authentic Christmas village that your whole family will love. Of course, that's just the beginning of the fun. Between exploring the snow fort, hurtling down snow tubing hills, and skating on one of the largest frozen lakes in the country, Keystone Resort is the ultimate spot for an action-packed family getaway.
About the world's biggest mountain top snow fort
Perched atop Dercum Mountain at Keystone Resort, at an elevation of 11,600 feet, the massive snow fort spans 10,000 square feet with walls that reach heights of over 35 feet. The fort itself took well over 10 years to construct and is made entirely of carved ice and snow. The result is an incredible mountaintop adventure park featuring sculptures, caves, towers, slides, and more. It even has a bar made out of ice and a fire pit where you can enjoy adult beverages and roast marshmallows.
In 2024, the snow fort is bigger than ever with an expanded footprint and additional features, including a brand new tubing slide that runs right through its center. The structure is built to last all season long, so you can hang out there between runs down the mountain or make a special trip up the River Run scenic gondola for a fun-filled afternoon with the kids. After you've explored every corner of the snow fort, refuel with a meal and hot chocolate at the mountaintop restaurant, Summit House, which serves up breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks.
Other incredible things to do at Keystone Resort
Keystone Resort is packed with family-friendly activities that will keep everyone entertained. In addition to the world's largest mountaintop snow fort, the resort also has thrilling multi-lane snow tubing slides, open to both adults and children over four years old, as well as horse-drawn sleigh rides through the scenic Soda Creek Valley with a stop for hot apple cider at an authentic homestead. Of course, there are also endless opportunities for skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.
One of the most iconic attractions at Keystone Resort is its five-acre outdoor ice rink, located on one of the best frozen lakes in America for wild skating. As one of the largest Zamboni-maintained lakes in the country, the Keystone ice rink is a popular hot spot in the winter months. It's particularly beautiful during the holiday season when the surrounding Lakeside Village is adorned with twinkling lights, with towering snow-capped Rocky Mountains as the backdrop.
For something more laid back and away from the winter chill, board the scenic gondola; it provides panoramic views all the way up to Dercum Mountain. Head to the spa at Keystone Resort for some après ski R&R to enjoy the outdoor heated pool, eucalyptus steam room, sauna, fitness center, salt float tank, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, and a variety of rejuvenating treatments. Whether you're seeking outdoor thrills or a peaceful retreat, this must-visit destination is bound to deliver.