Colorado Is Home To The 'World's Largest Mountaintop Snow Fort' And It's As Epic As It Sounds

If building snow forts defined your winters as a kid, prepare to relive the magic of your childhood in a spectacular way. Nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the world's biggest mountaintop snow fort, and you have to see it to believe it. Located at the top of the slopes at Keystone Resort in Keystone, Colorado, the snow fort is located about 17 miles outside of Breckenridge, a famous ski town that's counted among the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. With snowy corridors that lead you from one activity to the next, this expansive, powder-white structure is unlike anything else out there.

Keystone Resort is also easy to get to from Denver. The scenic drive is just over 75 miles long and takes roughly 90 minutes from the city's downtown area. On the way there, be sure to make a pit stop in Georgetown, a charming town near Denver with scenery that reminds visitors of Europe. During the holidays, Georgetown transforms into an authentic Christmas village that your whole family will love. Of course, that's just the beginning of the fun. Between exploring the snow fort, hurtling down snow tubing hills, and skating on one of the largest frozen lakes in the country, Keystone Resort is the ultimate spot for an action-packed family getaway.