New Mexico's Breathtaking Adobe 'Sky City' Is One Of The Oldest Living Communities In America

When was your residence built? For many people, the answer is likely somewhat recent: during the 1980s, 1990s, or 2000s. For those who live in historical homes, the answer may reach much further back, perhaps to the early 1900s, 1800s, or even the 1700s. For the residents of Acoma Pueblo in New Mexico, also known as Sky City, however, their homes date all the way back to 1100 C.E.

Acoma Pueblo is described as the oldest continuously inhabited community in the United States, and for a long time it could only be accessed by a staircase carved into sandstone. The dwellings are made of adobe, which Native Acoma people carried from the plain below the mesa. Many have three floors, with their use changing with the needs of different seasons. Some tribal members live year-round in the earthen homes, but many others live in nearby villages like Acomita and McCartys.

Acoma Pueblo is a little over an hour's drive from Albuquerque International Sunport. Albuquerque generally has a sunny, dry climate, and the best time to visit the area for outdoor activities is from late May to late September. Besides Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico is rich with historic sites, including Pecos, an ancient village and historic site, and the Aztec Ruins National Monument, an outdoor playground of architectural ruins.