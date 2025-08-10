New Mexico's Breathtaking Adobe 'Sky City' Is One Of The Oldest Living Communities In America
When was your residence built? For many people, the answer is likely somewhat recent: during the 1980s, 1990s, or 2000s. For those who live in historical homes, the answer may reach much further back, perhaps to the early 1900s, 1800s, or even the 1700s. For the residents of Acoma Pueblo in New Mexico, also known as Sky City, however, their homes date all the way back to 1100 C.E.
Acoma Pueblo is described as the oldest continuously inhabited community in the United States, and for a long time it could only be accessed by a staircase carved into sandstone. The dwellings are made of adobe, which Native Acoma people carried from the plain below the mesa. Many have three floors, with their use changing with the needs of different seasons. Some tribal members live year-round in the earthen homes, but many others live in nearby villages like Acomita and McCartys.
Acoma Pueblo is a little over an hour's drive from Albuquerque International Sunport. Albuquerque generally has a sunny, dry climate, and the best time to visit the area for outdoor activities is from late May to late September. Besides Acoma Pueblo, New Mexico is rich with historic sites, including Pecos, an ancient village and historic site, and the Aztec Ruins National Monument, an outdoor playground of architectural ruins.
A glimpse into Acoma Pueblo's storied past
Throughout the 16th and 17th centuries, many Spanish explorers traveled to North America, and Francisco Vázquez de Coronado was one of the first Europeans to encounter Acoma Pueblo in 1540. The defensive positioning of Acoma Pueblo made it difficult for attackers to access it, and the only way to get to the top was by scaling a steep rock.
In 1598, the King of Spain ordered his men to invade Native American pueblos, but the Acoma Pueblo residents mounted strong resistance. Eventually, Spanish forces overtook the area during the Battle of Acoma, when the Spanish governor, Don Juan de Oñate, led the massacre of hundreds of villagers.
In the 1600s, people started rebuilding the pueblo under Spanish rule with a heavy focus on evangelizing Native people. Spanish settlers began construction of the San Estevan del Rey Mission church, now the oldest surviving European church in New Mexico and the only Native American site designated as a National Trust Historic Site. To help build the church's 40-foot roof beams, pine timbers were carried up from the San Mateo Mountains, a whopping 30 miles away .
Visit cultural institutions in the area
Today, visitors can explore the rich history and culture of Acoma Pueblo a variety of ways. Tribal members lead walking tours of Acoma Pueblo, but travelers should note that there are strict rules regarding photography in places like the church and that the tour traverses about three quarters of a mile. Visitors can also stop by the Sky City Cultural Center and Haak'u Museum (which was designed in the style of a traditional pueblo) and the Yaak'a Cafe (named for the Acoma language's word for corn), which serves native Acoman dishes alongside contemporary American fare. The center and museum also hosts events throughout the year, and its gift shop sells authentic Acoma pottery and art from local artists. Find the center about a 20-minute walk or a three-minute drive from Acoma Pueblo.
Another activity in the area is the Sky City Casino and Hotel, which has games and outdoor entertainment at its amphitheater, though visitors should note they do not serve alcohol on the casino floor. Because there are not public transit options available in the area, visitors should plan on renting a car. However, drivers should take extra precautions, since New Mexico has the worst roads in America.