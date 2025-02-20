The State With The Worst Roads In America Is Out West
America's roads are vital to the sustenance and success of the nation and its people. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, up to 72% of the country's goods — worth almost $17 trillion — travel along America's roads and highways. This huge commercial activity contributes to the trillions of vehicle miles that are traveled annually across America's 4 million miles of public roadways. Maintenance has not kept up with the nation's motorists, resulting in 43% of roads in the United States being in poor or mediocre condition. This figure is rising despite the risk posed to personal safety and economic growth.
Clearly, America has a road problem. A study by John Foy & Associates found that certain states have significantly worse roads than others, with New Mexico ranking as the absolute worst. This ranking was determined after a thorough analysis of road safety across all 50 states, assessing key metrics such as road fatalities, rural road conditions, urban road conditions, and highway spending on a per-mile and per-capita basis. The southwestern state falls far below the standards of the 10 most successful states, led by Minnesota, Delaware, Utah, Indiana, and New Jersey, which have the smoothest roads and lowest fatalities.
New Mexico's roads are the worst in America
There are several reasons why New Mexico's roads fall so far short of the nation's best. First of all — and most pressing — is the fatality rate. New Mexico has 1.74 deaths per 100 million miles driven, which is the third-highest fatality rate in the country. Second is the state's number of rough rural streets; an estimated 15.11% of New Mexico's roads fall under this classification. Such roads are hazardous for most motorists, who'd likely benefit from four-wheel drive vehicles. Also concerning is the preponderance of urban rough roads, which account for another 22.78% of the state's byways.
With 37.89% of New Mexico's roads in "poor or very poor" condition, one would hope for sizable funds to reach the state's road workers. However, New Mexico's disbursement per mile currently stands at $24,390, the 44th lowest among the 50 states.
Your trip to New Mexico
People come from all over the world to experience America's roads, from pretty drives past Wyoming's hot springs to scenic road trips through the South's culinary history. While New Mexico may have America's worst roads by several metrics, the Land of Enchantment also has the undeniably charming High Road to Taos, lined with cute shops and stunning sights.
This awesome road is near other beautiful desert vistas, namely the Rio Grande Gorge rest stop, one of many unique and impressive rest stops across the U.S. The center of gravity in the northern region of the state is Taos, an enchanting New Mexico town home to an unbelievable 1,000-year-old world heritage site, which is one of the state's must-see attractions. Beyond its fascinating Pueblo heritage, Taos is also famed for a longstanding cultural scene fostered by the Taos Society of Artists in the late 19th century.
If you head some 70 miles south of Taos, you will reach Sante Fe, New Mexico's capital, with similar levels of history and culture. Established in 1610, Sante Fe is the oldest continuously used seat of government in North America, and it once served as an important stop on the migration route from Missouri to the West in the 19th century. Today, Sante Fe is known for unique Pueblo architecture, gorgeous desert scenery, a 250-gallery-strong art scene, and delicious local dishes — including biscochito, an anise-flavored cookie and frito pie, a distinctive "walking taco" served in a bag.