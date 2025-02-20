The State With The Worst Roads In America Is Out West

America's roads are vital to the sustenance and success of the nation and its people. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, up to 72% of the country's goods — worth almost $17 trillion — travel along America's roads and highways. This huge commercial activity contributes to the trillions of vehicle miles that are traveled annually across America's 4 million miles of public roadways. Maintenance has not kept up with the nation's motorists, resulting in 43% of roads in the United States being in poor or mediocre condition. This figure is rising despite the risk posed to personal safety and economic growth.

Clearly, America has a road problem. A study by John Foy & Associates found that certain states have significantly worse roads than others, with New Mexico ranking as the absolute worst. This ranking was determined after a thorough analysis of road safety across all 50 states, assessing key metrics such as road fatalities, rural road conditions, urban road conditions, and highway spending on a per-mile and per-capita basis. The southwestern state falls far below the standards of the 10 most successful states, led by Minnesota, Delaware, Utah, Indiana, and New Jersey, which have the smoothest roads and lowest fatalities.