This Ancient Village With Historic Sites Sits Amid The Glorious Mesas And Meadows Of New Mexico
From woodlands brimming with juniper, piñon, and ponderosa pine to gorgeous river views and high-altitude meadows, the mountainous wilderness areas of North Central New Mexico boast some of the region's most stunning scenery and remarkable history. You'll love a visit to picturesque Pecos, which is only 26 miles via Interstate 25 to Santa Fe, America's "oldest capital city" and artsy cultural paradise, making it a nature-filled destination perfect for a day trip or a relaxing overnight stay.
For a place brimming with history, culture, and nature, look no further than Pecos. Home to fewer than 1,400 residents, the village is a quiet crossroads on the Pecos River, your gateway to fantastic outdoor recreation like hiking through the Pecos Wilderness or camping and bird-spotting in the newly designated Pecos Canyon State Park. And Mother Road enthusiasts, you're in luck with a slice of Route 66 history here, as the original highway passed through Pecos before it was realigned in 1937. (2026 marks the centennial of this storied road, so if you fancy a journey down memory lane, plan ahead with the best Route 66 attractions by state.)
If Native American culture and archaeology are your thing, the Land of Enchantment has you covered because a visit here will transport you a lot further back than a century. Home to Pecos National Historical Park, a "natural and cultural crossroads," check out the remarkable Pecos Pueblo, known as P`ǽkilâ in the Towa language. It flourished from around A.D. 1350 until 1838, when the last remaining inhabitants relocated to the Pueblo of Jemez, about 90 miles to the west — worth a visit in its own right.
Climb through time in a reconstructed kiva
At its height, Pecos Pueblo is thought to have been composed of around 1,000 rooms inhabited by an estimated 2,000 residents, and in the 16th century, Spanish expeditions encountered a proud community with hundreds of fierce warriors. The Spanish eventually built a mission church, or convento, in 1625, but after it was destroyed in a revolt, a new one was completed in 1717. Today, it remains a remarkable place to visit. Lace up your walking shoes and hit the 1.25-mile Ancestral Sites Trail, which leads you past both sites while providing the opportunity to climb down a 10-foot ladder into a reconstructed kiva — a subterranean room thought to have been used for ceremonial purposes — and take in great views over the Pecos River Valley.
Pecos National Historical Park features two additional trails if you're looking to hoof it for a little bit longer. The Glorieta Battlefield Trail takes you on a 2.5-mile, moderately strenuous, round-trip loop to take you back in time to the Civil War era, while the South Pasture Loop Trail leads you along a former ranch road for 3.8 miles, with panoramic views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Pecos River, and Glorieta Mesa.
Pecos Wilderness — which sits within Carson and Santa Fe National Forests — boasts more than 400 miles of trails for first-rate hiking. If you've just arrived in the area, be aware that the elevation here ranges from nearly 7,000 feet in the village of Pecos to 13,100 feet atop New Mexico's second-highest point, South Truchas Peak. Don't let the effects of high altitude deter you! Take it slow, rest often, and you'll love taking in the dramatic landscapes and archaeological wonders of this region.
Fish with the family in Pecos Canyon
If you've brought your tackle along, seek out one of more than a dozen lakes and around 150 miles of streams for amazing fishing and your chance to catch rainbow, brown, or Rio Grande trout. In Pecos Canyon, Cowles Ponds Fishing Site is a family-friendly destination, with one pond designated only for those who are 12 years or younger and people with disabilities. The other is open to anyone with a New Mexico fishing license.
The best way to get around Pecos and the surrounding area is by car, which is also a marvelous way to cruise by the area's towering mesas and wildflower meadows, which are in their prime in July and August. Santa Fe Regional Airport offers regular service from Dallas, Phoenix, Denver, and Houston, but if you're arriving from further afield, you'll likely head for Albuquerque International Sunport, from which the drive to Pecos is only around an hour and 20 minutes. Pecos is also only about 2 hours south of Taos, an enchanting town home to an unbelievable 1,000-year-old heritage site.
Call it a day at the cozy Hummingbird Cabin — it's best to plan ahead because it books up quickly! — or Pecos River Cabins, which offers comfortable, rustic lodging on the banks of its namesake waterway. Accommodation is limited in the village, but if you fancy a night under the stars, Pecos Wilderness is fantastic for primitive camping within the national forest boundary, along with some reservable campgrounds. You'll also be spoiled for choice with lodging options in Santa Fe, ranging from high-end resorts to budget-friendly motels and RV parks.