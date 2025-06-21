This Ancient Village With Historic Sites Sits Amid The Glorious Mesas And Meadows Of New Mexico

From woodlands brimming with juniper, piñon, and ponderosa pine to gorgeous river views and high-altitude meadows, the mountainous wilderness areas of North Central New Mexico boast some of the region's most stunning scenery and remarkable history. You'll love a visit to picturesque Pecos, which is only 26 miles via Interstate 25 to Santa Fe, America's "oldest capital city" and artsy cultural paradise, making it a nature-filled destination perfect for a day trip or a relaxing overnight stay.

For a place brimming with history, culture, and nature, look no further than Pecos. Home to fewer than 1,400 residents, the village is a quiet crossroads on the Pecos River, your gateway to fantastic outdoor recreation like hiking through the Pecos Wilderness or camping and bird-spotting in the newly designated Pecos Canyon State Park. And Mother Road enthusiasts, you're in luck with a slice of Route 66 history here, as the original highway passed through Pecos before it was realigned in 1937. (2026 marks the centennial of this storied road, so if you fancy a journey down memory lane, plan ahead with the best Route 66 attractions by state.)

If Native American culture and archaeology are your thing, the Land of Enchantment has you covered because a visit here will transport you a lot further back than a century. Home to Pecos National Historical Park, a "natural and cultural crossroads," check out the remarkable Pecos Pueblo, known as P`ǽkilâ in the Towa language. It flourished from around A.D. 1350 until 1838, when the last remaining inhabitants relocated to the Pueblo of Jemez, about 90 miles to the west — worth a visit in its own right.