This Iconic Colorado Scenic Byway Winds Past Walls, Peaks, Coke Ovens, And Centuries Of Frontier Lore

Colorado lays claim to some of the most incredible driving routes in America. The Rocky Mountain National Park is home to the highest continuous paved road in the U.S., which peaks at over 12,000 feet above sea level as it snakes through elk-filled plateaus. Then there's the Flat Tops Trail, which knits together verdant valleys and wildflower meadows over 80 incredible miles. And then, of course, you've got the Highway of Legends — a scenic byway that's certain to stoke the wanderlust as it unfolds amid the highlands of southern Colorado between Trinidad and Walsenburg.

Along just 82 miles of roadway, folk cruising that last route will skirt the nearby nigh-on-13,000-foot massif of the Spanish Peaks through a montage of ancient mining settlements and abandoned frontier towns, navigating old tribal trading routes and wildlife reserves laden with iconic mountain creatures. History flows from every bend in the asphalt — expect tales of sacred summits and stories of Spanish conquistadors as you follow in the footsteps of some of the Wild West's most iconic figures (they say even Wyatt Earp came this way).

Getting on the route means detouring off Interstate 25. Heading north from the Colorado-New Mexico state line, simply veer westward at Trinidad. Coming southbound, look for the junction onto Highway 12 at the town of Walsenburg. Flying in? The relatively small Colorado Springs Airport is just under a 1.5 hours' drive from the start of the route, while Denver International Airport is about a 2.5-hour drive away.