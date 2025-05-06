This Wildly Underrated Colorado Scenic Byway Passes Wildflower Fields, Verdant Valleys, And Alpine Wonders

The Flat Tops Trail Scenic Byway definitely belongs on your bucket list whether you've heard of it or not. This beautiful 80 mile drive in northwest Colorado offers stunning views of colorful wildflower meadows, lush valleys, and alpine landscapes along the White River National Forest and Flat Tops Wilderness. The drive typically takes three to five hours depending on stops, running between the town of Meeker on one end and Yampa on the other.

This drive is indeed shorter than other scenic routes like Oregon's Journey Through Time Byway or America's longest, most epic road trip. But in spite of its short length, the route will provide you with many outdoor adventures such as hiking, horseback riding, fishing, and even skiing. You can also explore many historical landmarks and enjoy the different museums in both Meeker and Yampa for a deeper look into the region's history and culture.

To begin your Flat Tops adventure, fly into the Denver International Airport (DEN), just a three hour drive from Yampa. You can also access the byway from the town of New Castle, with the Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) near Vail located only 45 minutes away.