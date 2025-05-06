This Wildly Underrated Colorado Scenic Byway Passes Wildflower Fields, Verdant Valleys, And Alpine Wonders
The Flat Tops Trail Scenic Byway definitely belongs on your bucket list whether you've heard of it or not. This beautiful 80 mile drive in northwest Colorado offers stunning views of colorful wildflower meadows, lush valleys, and alpine landscapes along the White River National Forest and Flat Tops Wilderness. The drive typically takes three to five hours depending on stops, running between the town of Meeker on one end and Yampa on the other.
This drive is indeed shorter than other scenic routes like Oregon's Journey Through Time Byway or America's longest, most epic road trip. But in spite of its short length, the route will provide you with many outdoor adventures such as hiking, horseback riding, fishing, and even skiing. You can also explore many historical landmarks and enjoy the different museums in both Meeker and Yampa for a deeper look into the region's history and culture.
To begin your Flat Tops adventure, fly into the Denver International Airport (DEN), just a three hour drive from Yampa. You can also access the byway from the town of New Castle, with the Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) near Vail located only 45 minutes away.
Best things to do when exploring the Flat Tops Trail Scenic Byway
Beginning in Yampa, make a quick stop at the Yampa-Egeria Museum on Main Street to explore the town's agricultural roots. There are also some convenience stores on Main Street, perfect for stocking up on some snacks. Alternatively, head to Moffat Avenue for a quick bite at the Antlers Café and Bar or in Penny's Diner. If you arrive late in Yampa, the Travelodge by Wyndham Yampa is a good overnight option with rates starting at $76 per night at the time of writing. Once you're ready, fill up your tank and hit the road.
Right from the start, you'll enjoy scenic views of the Yampa River. Then, the surrounding Flat Tops and Pyramid Peak await you 19 miles into Dunckley Pass. This spot also features a winter trail perfect for skiing. Ripple Creek Pass is next, where you'll find a nice overlook towards the White River Valley. You'll then arrive at the Flat Tops Wilderness, a great spot for birdwatching as well as spotting wildlife like elk.
If you need a break, the Ripple Creek Lodge provides cozy accommodations and activities like fishing and hunting. Soon after you'll get to Trappers Lake, where the Trappers Lake Lodge will entice you to spend the night with its beautiful rustic cabins and restaurant. Your journey ends in Meeker, a historic ranching town home to the White River Museum and the iconic Meeker Hotel and Café once visited by President Theodore Roosevelt. Talk about a fitting stop to finish your adventure!
Important things to consider before driving the Flat Tops Trail Scenic Byway
There are some important things to consider before embarking on this short yet sweet journey. First, the area encompassing the byway is somewhat remote — just like this other underrated gem in Colorado — so cell service is scarce. Be sure to download maps and GPS coordinates beforehand to avoid any mishaps. There are no gas stations along the way so be sure to fill up your gas tank in Yampa — or in Meeker in case you're starting the journey on the west side.
The byway is passenger vehicle-friendly. The terrain, however, is a bit rough with some of the roads lacking maintenance. Because of this, part of the byway is closed during the winter after the Lost Creek area in order to avoid any accidents when the snows fall. The byway east of Dunckley Pass also closes during the winter. On that note, please check with local authorities before heading out towards the byway to make sure conditions are optimal. There's actually a visitor center located on Yampa's Main Street, so be sure to pay a visit to it before heading out. Finally, have fun and be safe while enjoying the beautiful wilderness of this underrated Colorado scenic byway!