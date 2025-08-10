Why Tourists Should Avoid Taking Baths At Hotels

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've had a long flight, and you've finally made it to your hotel room. After all that travel, you probably feel kind of grimy. If you're like many people, nothing sounds better to you than taking an hour or so to sink into a tub and relax while you soak the day's stresses away. However, you may want to rethink that scenario, as inviting as it sounds. According to a 2023 study by WaterFilterGuru.com (via Fox News), that hotel room tub may have up to 40 times the bacteria you'd find on a toilet seat.

That may not surprise you, as the people cleaning your room may have limited time to get to every single surface and give it the deep cleaning it needs. In fact, Enza Laterrenia, head of housekeeping at Canne Bianche Lifestyle & Hotel, told Travel + Leisure that there may be two people doing the work in around 30 minutes, which doesn't leave a lot of time. Even worse? If your tub has jets in it, it can have more bacteria, which can hide in harder-to-reach surfaces in the jets themselves. It's enough to make you want to get back on that plane and head home. However, this information isn't here to scare you. While there are a number of spots you may not want to touch right when you get to your hotel, there are a few things you can do to make sure everything is in good shape, and ways to get around some of the germier parts of your temporary home away from home.