Rick Steves Says The Most Comfortable Luggage Type To Wear Is Still Not Worth The High Price Tag

Choosing the best backpack for your next trip? Travel expert Rick Steves has a few thoughts on one of the most popular types of travel bag: the internal-frame backpack. These are designed with rigid stays or rods, often aluminum or carbon fiber, that are built into the pack's structure to rest against the back. They also typically come with a padded hip belt to distribute the weight of the bag from your shoulders to your hips, reducing strain on the upper body by around 30% (via NIH).

According to Steves' blog, internal-frame backpacks are some of the most comfortable bags to wear, especially for travelers embarking on long hikes or carrying heavy loads. That said, they aren't free of drawbacks.

For starters, they can be pricey — especially high-quality models designed for serious outdoor use. And, unless you're a big hiker, the hundreds of dollars they cost might not be worth it. Additionally, internal-frame backpacks also tend to be taller than the standard size for personal items and even carry-ons on most airlines. So, if you're trying to fly with it, you'll have to pay a fee for it to be treated as a checked bag. Otherwise, you'll probably have to find the nearest luggage store in the airport to look for something smaller and leave the backpack behind. Finally, their size can also make it tempting to overpack and go over airlines' weight limits. And you definitely don't want to risk having to pay those seemingly never-ending overweight fees or having to throw out your valuables.