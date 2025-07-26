The Carry-On Suitcase Designed By Rick Steves For The Smoothest Way To Travel Through Europe

If you're familiar with travel expert Rick Steves, you probably know that he believes checking a bag is a crucial mistake on a trip to Europe. Extra baggage can weigh you down as you travel from city to city and country to country. However, not all carry-on suitcases are designed to hold enough items and keep them organized. To address that, and to align with his packing mindset about keeping things light on your vacation, Steves and his travel experts created the Riga Rolling Case. The bag features multiple pockets and pouches, is lightweight, and combines the best elements of both hard- and soft-sided carry-ons into a two-wheeled design.

@ricksteveseurope Introducing our new Riga Rolling Case! Designed by Rick and the travel experts here at Rick Steves' Europe, this hybrid-shell suitcase is an ideal carry-on companion. At 21x14x9 inches, it fits precisely into most overhead bins, allowing you to skip the risky and time-consuming need to check a bag. The easy-gliding dual wheels, front stopper to prevent tipping, and telescopic luggage handle makes the Riga easy to maneuver, even on pesky cobblestone streets. And with plenty of organization and storage in a lightweight design (only 7 pounds), it's easier than ever to pack light and right. Like all Rick Steves' Europe travel products, the Riga has been thoroughly tested for quality and comes with our guarantee that it will be free from material and manufacturing defects for the life of the product. If you're travelin' with Rick Steves' Europe luggage, tag us at @ricksteveseurope and #KeepOnTravelin so we can follow along and for a chance to be featured. #RickSteves #luggagepacking #RickStevesEurope #TravelTips #TravelLuggage ♬ Refresh Your Mind – Evoke Music

The Riga Rolling Case comes in two colors: Heather navy and heather gray, making it easy to tell which bag is yours. It has a built-in ID pouch on the back, flush with the case, so you don't have to worry about a hanging ID tag being torn off during transit. The bag's hard shell is made from polycarbonate panels to protect your belongings, but, unlike many hard-sided cases, it includes soft pouches on the front made from recycled water bottles.

The case has three zippered pouches: One is 6 inches deep, another is 8.5 inches, and the third is 18 inches. You can store your documents in them for easy access, and the front pouch fully opens so you can see what's inside.