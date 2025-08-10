Florida's Secret Wetlands Wildlife Refuge On The Gulf Coast Offers Endless Recreation, Wildlife, And Boardwalks

The Sunshine State is known as a haven of world-class beaches and resorts, but perhaps isn't as famous for the incredible natural beauty of its underrated state parks and wildlife refuges. Such areas offer a glimpse of the real Florida, where rivers, seas, and forests combine to offer a great array of outdoor attractions and the chance to encounter a diverse array of local flora and fauna.

A little over 50 miles southwest of Florida's diverse and inexpensive college city, Gainesville, the Lower Suwannee National Wildlife Refuge is one such area. Founded in 1979, its roughly 53,000 acres are a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. It contains a huge, pristine river delta system and coastal marshlands. It's an ideal spot for canoeing or kayaking. There are several paddling routes, ranging between one and four miles in length, with signs to mark your way through the park.

The refuge is home to some of the state's most iconic wildlife. Amazing creatures you might encounter here include manatees, bottlenose dolphins, alligators, and black bears. There are several launching spots, including the town of Suwannee, that put you in the coastal waters, as well as in various creeks.