One National Park Has Closed Several Popular Rivers To Fishing Due To Warm, Shallow Waters Endangering Fish

As of July 12th, Yellowstone National Park has enacted a temporary fishing ban on several of its rivers and streams. Unfortunately, rising water temperatures in the park due to climate change are putting native fish species — especially trout — at risk, with water temperatures reaching 68 degrees Fahrenheit. As such, park officials have closed key fishing areas until further notice in order to protect these vulnerable fish populations facing not only the warming of waters, but also a decrease in the water's flow and depth.

Yellowstone is a very popular fishing destination known for its abundance of wild trout, diverse waterways, family-friendly waterfall trails, and stunning scenery — all of which attracts thousands of anglers from all over the country. But current conditions at the Madison, Firehole, and Gibbon rivers have led to their closure until the water temperature lowers and the flow increases. It's important to note that this phenomenon happened in the summer of 2024 as well, and with climate change intensifying every year, these kinds of incidents are likely to become more frequent.

For those planning a summer fishing trip to Yellowstone, this news may be disappointing. Yet, some locations such as Yellowstone Lake still remain open. Regardless, rescheduling your trip for the fall — one of the best times of year to visit Yellowstone — might be a good idea. Park officials will be continuously monitoring the situation going forward, and cooler air temperatures and increased rainfall are likely to return in the autumn.