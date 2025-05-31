Yellowstone National Park's Family-Friendly Waterfall Trail Is An Enchanting Hike Following A Lovely Creek

As of 2025, the United States boasts 63 national parks, ranging from the perpetually popular Great Smoky Mountains to Alaska's remote and sparsely visited Gates of the Arctic. While each American national park has its own charms, the iconic Yellowstone remains arguably the destination that defines America's rugged and magnificent wilderness. Yellowstone does have the advantage of being the first national park in the U.S. (and, arguably, the world). Independent of age, Yellowstone boasts views that are unsurpassed by any other destination in the country. The breathtaking "Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone" and its many marvelous overlooks are just one example of the park's epic, monumental scenery. And yet Yellowstone is not merely a rugged, difficult wilderness trek. The exceptional Mystic Falls Trail is a relatively easy, family-friendly hike that nevertheless offers views as stunning as anywhere else in the park.

Mystic Falls is somewhat smaller than the dramatic vistas you can find at more popular waterfall hikes like the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone (not to mention waterfalls in other national parks, like the iconic falls of Yosemite). However, size is relative, and Mystic Falls is only "small" relative to the titanic cascades that make Yellowstone such a famous representation of the vast landscapes of the American West. Backed by gorgeous mixed conifer forests and scenic mountain terrain, Mystic Falls is essentially just a mini version of the otherworldly sights and sounds you can see on more difficult Yellowstone Trails. The Mystic Falls Trail is much more than a short and simple family-friendly hike — it also happens to lie in the heart of Yellowstone's most famous geothermal area.