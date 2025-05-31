Yellowstone National Park's Family-Friendly Waterfall Trail Is An Enchanting Hike Following A Lovely Creek
As of 2025, the United States boasts 63 national parks, ranging from the perpetually popular Great Smoky Mountains to Alaska's remote and sparsely visited Gates of the Arctic. While each American national park has its own charms, the iconic Yellowstone remains arguably the destination that defines America's rugged and magnificent wilderness. Yellowstone does have the advantage of being the first national park in the U.S. (and, arguably, the world). Independent of age, Yellowstone boasts views that are unsurpassed by any other destination in the country. The breathtaking "Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone" and its many marvelous overlooks are just one example of the park's epic, monumental scenery. And yet Yellowstone is not merely a rugged, difficult wilderness trek. The exceptional Mystic Falls Trail is a relatively easy, family-friendly hike that nevertheless offers views as stunning as anywhere else in the park.
Mystic Falls is somewhat smaller than the dramatic vistas you can find at more popular waterfall hikes like the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone (not to mention waterfalls in other national parks, like the iconic falls of Yosemite). However, size is relative, and Mystic Falls is only "small" relative to the titanic cascades that make Yellowstone such a famous representation of the vast landscapes of the American West. Backed by gorgeous mixed conifer forests and scenic mountain terrain, Mystic Falls is essentially just a mini version of the otherworldly sights and sounds you can see on more difficult Yellowstone Trails. The Mystic Falls Trail is much more than a short and simple family-friendly hike — it also happens to lie in the heart of Yellowstone's most famous geothermal area.
Mystic Falls embodies the greatness of Yellowstone
Even if you've never been to Yellowstone, you've probably picked up through pop culture osmosis that the park is more than just a pretty stretch of woods and mountains. The park infamously sits atop a massive supervolcano, with the resulting caldera forging both unique geothermal features and a distinctive and intricate ecosystem that's earned UNESCO World Heritage Site status. With its numerous geysers and geothermal springs, one-of-a-kind ecosystem, and rugged mountain landscape, Yellowstone consistently ranks as one of the most unusual national parks in the world, and the Mystic Falls Trail is the perfect encapsulation of the park's extraordinary character. Compared to other Yellowstone hikes, Mystic Falls seems almost rudimentary — on paper, at least. The trail is a mere 2.2 miles long, with only about 147 feet of elevation gain and few difficult sections.
Yet these stats may prove deceptive once you see the trail in person. The trail's less strenuous terrain cuts through the same awe-inspiring forest scenery that makes Yellowstone such a world-renowned spectacle. The trail passes by the Little Firehole River, which, though smaller than the mighty Yellowstone River, still forges unforgettable scenery (and photo opportunities). As you pass the river, the scene erupts into a dazzling display of riparian forests (including enchanting wildflowers in the spring). And that's not even mentioning Mystic Falls itself! Though the waterfall is not quite as large as those in the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, it is still around 70 feet high, more than large enough to instill abundant awe in anyone lucky enough to see it. Overall, everything on the Mystic Falls Trail is a miniature and family-friendly version of Yellowstone's most epic views.
Mystic Falls is a miniature gem in Yellowstone's most acclaimed area
Mystic Falls is a worthwhile stop all by itself. And yet, the waterfall is just one jewel in the crown of one of Yellowstone's most impressive sections. The entire Mystic Falls Trail lies within Yellowstone's Upper Geyser Basin, a particularly geologically active area that contains most of the park's world-famous geysers, including the internationally renowned Old Faithful. The Mystic Falls Trail sits in a particular section known as the Biscuit Basin, so named because of the distinct "biscuit" shapes of its many geothermal pools. As such, the Mystic Falls Trail is a great way to experience many of these one-of-a-kind geological wonders. For example, you can combine the Mystic Falls Trail with the nearby Fairy Creek Trail for a slightly longer hike with a spectacular viewpoint of the geyser basin.
Thanks to its location within the Upper Geyser Basin, the Mystic Falls Trail is conveniently close to the historic Old Faithful Inn, a superb lodge that's somehow both luxurious and rustic. As one of the largest log-style buildings in the world, the Old Faithful Inn is among the most beautiful examples of "parkitecture" in the American National Park Service. Mystic Falls is also reasonably close to Yellowstone's Grant Village and Lewis Lake campgrounds. No matter where you stay, though, Mystic Falls offers a perfect sample of Yellowstone's abundant features, while giving you plenty of time to explore the park's most dynamic area!
If you need a nearby travel hub, West Yellowstone is home to the small Yellowstone Airport. You should be able to catch one of the few inbound flights from somewhere like Denver or Salt Lake City, otherwise, you'll need to make the two-hour-plus drive from Bozeman and the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.