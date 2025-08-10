Why Tourists Should Avoid Walking Barefoot In Hotel Rooms

Most travelers kick off their shoes the moment they enter a hotel room, but would you believe it if we told you that hotel floors (especially carpets) are one of the grossest spots in your room you shouldn't be touching, according to hotel inspectors? We'll spare you the horrifying details about almost all hotel rooms for now, but know this: Hotel room carpets can harbor an array of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. Despite looking clean — we're not saying they haven't been vacuumed — hotel carpets are rarely shampooed or sanitized. Plus, hundreds of guests could have likely crossed those floors, and you hardly know where their feet have been or what hygiene habits they've been following.

According to The Science Times, even visibly clean rooms may contain dangerous pathogens that linger in places you'd hardly expect, like the remote, light switch, telephone, kettle, and coffee machine. And exposing the bare skin of your feet to the ground allows for easy transfer. For example, if someone with the human papillomavirus (HPV) walked across that floor before you, you could develop warts on your soles. Similarly, antibiotic-resistant bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus (staph) also spread when people walk around with cuts and abrasions that haven't been disinfected.

Beyond that, athlete's foot fungus tends to thrive in warm, damp places. However, since hotel rooms often experience changeover in a matter of hours, there's no guarantee a possible contamination could have dried up before you arrive — especially in a humid or tropical vacation destination. Finally, scientific studies of carpet microbiology have found that, because carpet accumulates more dust per unit area than hard surfaces — and because it is more porous, absorptive, and has a higher volume to surface area ratio — it can harbor a number of invisible contaminants that aren't so simple to eradicate (via NIH).