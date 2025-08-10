Between LA And Las Vegas, California's Route 66 Semi-Ghost Town With A Quirky Movie History Is Coming Back To Life

If you feel that Hollywood, one of Los Angeles' most popular yet also most disappointing neighborhoods, is an underwhelming tourist trap, it's time for a change of scene. Leave cookie-cutter remakes and soulless CGI behind, and motor east on California's Route 66 to where quirky movie history is coming back to life in Newberry Springs, a semi-ghost town between LA and Las Vegas. How did a 1987 German movie named "Bagdad Cafe," filmed in English, here in the heart of the Mojave Desert, become a European box office hit, film festival darling, and now cult classic that draws more than 6,000 mostly international tourists monthly, 75 percent of them French?

Start with the opening lines of the film's Oscar-nominated song, "Calling You": "A desert road from Vegas to nowhere / Some place better than where you've been." Then take it from legendary film critic Roger Ebert, who lauded its charm in how "every character and every moment is unanticipated, obscurely motivated, of uncertain meaning and vibrating with life." In the movie, an uptight German housewife finds refuge in a ramshackle truck stop run by a happy-go-lucky Black American single mother. Together with a multi-ethnic ragtag group of teenagers, cooks, and artists, the joint is spruced up and transformed into an attractive desert oasis, inspiring everyone to find a renewed purpose in their own lives.

Now, life imitates art as local changemakers, like informal ambassador Karla Claus and chamber of commerce treasurer Rose Beardshear, are revving up the revival of Newberry Springs in time for the Mother Road's 2026 centennial, determined to make it shine as one of the hidden gems around the Route 66 pitstop town of Barstow, a more well-known destination 21 miles west.