Deep In The California Desert Are These Majestic Wind-Carved Dunes Of Singing-Sand And Solitude
Adventure seekers venture to the Mojave Desert for all manner of experiences. You can ride camels on sand safaris, see desert tortoises moseying through the arid landscape, and spot ancient petroglyphs right in Nevada. But did you know you don't have to leave California to find wind-carved dunes and sky-high, sandy peaks?
On the California side of the Mojave lies a unique place that's often overlooked by outdoor enthusiasts. Kelso Dunes Wilderness looks otherworldly, but it's a surprisingly accessible hiking destination with a lot to offer. From sidewinders to giant crickets to kangaroo rats, a variety of wildlife calls the Kelso Dunes home.
The sights aren't the only thing that's epic about Kelso Dunes, either. These dunes are also famous for their ability to sing. You have to know where to listen to truly experience the song of this special California sand, though. Don't just take our word for it, here's how to find the right spot.
Kelso Dunes is home to the Mojave National Preserve's most popular hike
You might have spied sunsets at Joshua Tree, enjoyed beautiful ocean vistas, or trekked across snowy mountain peaks on hikes all throughout California, but have you ever hiked 600-foot-high sand dunes? Kelso Dunes offers a unique physical challenge to hikers looking for a rewarding view of the desert panorama.
The National Park Service highlights the popularity of the hike, while promising you'll still get to enjoy the solitude of the dunes. Whether you're exploring solo or encounter other hikers along the way, you might hear the unique booming sound only produced by seven sand dune fields in North America.
The NPS specifies that visitors can also coerce the dunes into singing by shoving sand off at the crest of the trail, creating a sand avalanche. You'll have the best odds of hearing the singing sand when it's dry, but especially if you're traversing lesser-visited crests.
Venturing this deep into the California desert is an adventure
Despite its popularity, the Kelso Dunes hike is no day at the beach. The Kelso Dunes Trail spans three miles with around 600 feet of elevation gain, which may not sound too difficult. Then again, if you've ever walked across a few hundred feet of sand at the beach, you already know how tough this hike will be.
While some of the ground is harder, much of the trail has you trekking over soft sand. Plus, the Mojave Desert gets very hot, particularly at the height of summer. In fact, hikers are discouraged from visiting in the summer, because it can get as hot as 120 degrees Fahrenheit.
Recalling your beach visits again, consider that even on a mild day, with temperatures in the 70s, sand can be scorching and the sun unforgiving. Even during the milder seasons, hikers need to be prepared with water and sunscreen at the very least. Protective clothing, good hiking boots, and snacks are essential, too.
Preparation and rule-following are key for enjoying Kelso Dunes
There are some rules about visiting the Kelso Dunes Wilderness, which is managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Kelso Dunes Wilderness is part of a system of protected wildernesses, which means you must follow the Leave No Trace principle. That means packing out all of your trash (never burning it), leaving all elements of nature (including the sand) where they lie, and respecting wildlife.
Although there are plenty of animals to see in the Kelso Dunes, wildlife should be given a wide berth. If an animal changes its behavior, that's a sign you've gotten too close.
The protected status of the dunes also means that motorized vehicles aren't allowed, so no ATVs will disrupt your hike, nor will bicycles, hang gliders, or other equipment. Many hikers recommend bringing trekking poles, however, to navigate the slippery sand and sharp inclines. Come prepared with plenty of energy — this desert hike is one you'll never forget.