Deep In The California Desert Are These Majestic Wind-Carved Dunes Of Singing-Sand And Solitude

Adventure seekers venture to the Mojave Desert for all manner of experiences. You can ride camels on sand safaris, see desert tortoises moseying through the arid landscape, and spot ancient petroglyphs right in Nevada. But did you know you don't have to leave California to find wind-carved dunes and sky-high, sandy peaks?

On the California side of the Mojave lies a unique place that's often overlooked by outdoor enthusiasts. Kelso Dunes Wilderness looks otherworldly, but it's a surprisingly accessible hiking destination with a lot to offer. From sidewinders to giant crickets to kangaroo rats, a variety of wildlife calls the Kelso Dunes home.

The sights aren't the only thing that's epic about Kelso Dunes, either. These dunes are also famous for their ability to sing. You have to know where to listen to truly experience the song of this special California sand, though. Don't just take our word for it, here's how to find the right spot.