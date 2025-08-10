The 'Boating Capital Of The Bahamas' Is A Stunning Caribbean Escape With Pristine Snorkeling

Nestled just north of the main Bahamas islands lies an underrated chain where its crystalline, calm sea and vibrant coral reefs have turned it into the "Boating Capital of the Bahamas," with pristine snorkeling: the Abaco islands. Much like Staniel Cay, a crowd-free paradise with clear water, the Abacos offer an escape from the more touristy destinations.

The archipelago is easily accessible both by air and sea. The Leonard Thompson International Airport has direct flights to Nassau, Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa. There are also plenty of ferries that will take you there from the Bahamas' capital city of Nassau in just under 2 hours. And of course, if you have your own boat or are renting one, you can dock at the Abacos.

These islands span 120 miles of water and offer quiet and luxury for those looking for a peaceful escape. Because the waters are shallow, it deters cruise ships and bigger yachts from coming, and the Sea of Abaco is calm thanks to its protection from the islands, making this destination a must for boat lovers.