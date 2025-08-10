The 'Boating Capital Of The Bahamas' Is A Stunning Caribbean Escape With Pristine Snorkeling
Nestled just north of the main Bahamas islands lies an underrated chain where its crystalline, calm sea and vibrant coral reefs have turned it into the "Boating Capital of the Bahamas," with pristine snorkeling: the Abaco islands. Much like Staniel Cay, a crowd-free paradise with clear water, the Abacos offer an escape from the more touristy destinations.
The archipelago is easily accessible both by air and sea. The Leonard Thompson International Airport has direct flights to Nassau, Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa. There are also plenty of ferries that will take you there from the Bahamas' capital city of Nassau in just under 2 hours. And of course, if you have your own boat or are renting one, you can dock at the Abacos.
These islands span 120 miles of water and offer quiet and luxury for those looking for a peaceful escape. Because the waters are shallow, it deters cruise ships and bigger yachts from coming, and the Sea of Abaco is calm thanks to its protection from the islands, making this destination a must for boat lovers.
The Abaco islands earned the title of Boating Capital of the Bahamas
The Abacos' claim to fame as the boating capital isn't just a way to lure guests to the islands. It's a title earned through years of providing amazing sailing conditions. The Sea of Abaco, the 62-mile stretch of water among the islands, has the ideal environment for sailing. With consistent winds blowing from the east, mild temperatures year-round, and fewer crowds, the chain remains a favorite among those looking to take a boat out. The shallow depths of between 6 and 20 feet keep the waters calm. Unlike some other parts of the Bahamas, there are marked channels to help with navigation, making the place easy to get through, especially for less experienced sailors.
There are also anchorages to explore the island, grab some food, and relax on your boat. Popular places include Marsh Harbour, Hope Town, Treasure Cay, and Green Turtle Cay. Each place has a unique history and things to do and see. Hope Town has pastel cottages and the world's last hand-cranked lighthouse from the 1860s, Treasure Cay has beautiful beaches, and No Name Cay has the famous swimming pigs on the beach.
Snorkeling in the waters of the Abacos
While the Abacos' reputation for world-class sailing is well-established, the underwater world is just as impressive. The archipelago is located on top of the Great Bahama Bank, a collection of shallow reefs, blue holes, and coral gardens that make this one of the best snorkeling destinations in the Bahamas.
Each island is surrounded by shallow waters that make it easy to snorkel by just jumping into the water — no going out into the ocean needed! There are also a ton of shallow spots further out into the water if you are sailing around and want to dive in. Snorkeling is much easier than scuba diving, which requires special equipment. Just take your mask, snorkel, and fins with you onto your boat or to the beach, and head into the water. Most resorts on the Abacos have gear you can borrow, as well as several guides you can hire.
While snorkeling, you can expect to see marine life, such as spotted eagle rays, southern stingrays, coral, snapper, moray eels, angelfish, sea turtles, puffer fish, sea urchins, lobsters, barracudas, and much more. Some of the most popular snorkeling spots in the Abacos include Mermaid Reef near Marsh Harbour, Pelican Cays Land, Fowl Cay National Reserve, Manjack Cay, and Tilloo Cay.