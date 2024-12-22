An Idyllic And Under-The-Radar Bahamian Island Is Home To The World's Last Hand-Cranked Lighthouse

The Islands of the Bahamas, a nation made up of more than 700 islands and 2,400 cays, are sure to have a few outstanding hidden gems. Most visitors to the country arrive on cruise ships, so their experiences are limited to Nassau, Freeport, and a handful of private islands owned by the cruise lines. Getting to the authentic Out Islands involves a real adventure, including traveling there by small plane and ferry or by using your own boat to explore the area. But with a little effort, the Bahamas have tons of little-known tropical islands for you to spend time on.

The northernmost group of islands in the Bahamian archipelago is known as the Abacos — a small group of cays clustered around Great Abaco Island. The main town in the area, Marsh Harbour, has an international airport with regular flights to and from the United States. It's a hub of activity, where the locals go to do their shopping or banking. Frequent ferries connect the town to the smaller communities on the outer Abaco Cays, places with well-known names like Green Turtle, Great Guana, Man-O-War, and Hope Town.

These cays (pronounced "keys," a word for small, low-lying islands) are some of the prettiest around. They're fringed with gorgeous beaches and coral reefs. Hope Town lies on the north end of Elbow Cay, the easternmost point in Abaco. It's a town of sleepy Loyalist cottages, luxurious boutique resorts, and a welcoming mix of islanders and expatriates who call the beautiful spot home. While they are equipped to handle tourists, before setting out to visit the cay and its famous lighthouse, you should study up on some need-to-know Bahamas vacation information.