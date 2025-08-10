Italy's Legendary 'Coffin Gondolas' In The Dolomites Offer A Very Unique, Stomach-Churning Experience

Not all gondola rides in Italy come with guides in striped shirts, sweet serenades, and Prosecco. This particular gondola doesn't glide along Venice's tranquil canals but soars to frightening heights in a standing-room-only cable car in the Dolomite Mountain section of the northern Alps. The cable car — or Telecabina Sassolungo— was likened to a flying telephone booth by a reviewer on TripAdvisor. Indeed, each cabin's cramped quarters for two would give even Bill and Ted a run for their money. The cabins' oblong shape somewhat resembles a coffin, but try not to think about that as you ascend.

There are plenty of hikes in the region, such as the trail to Lago di Sorapis with views of the Dolomite Mountains. Or, just as gorgeous, this hike to a breathtaking alpine meadow known as Alpe di Suisi. But why walk to your destination when you can fly there? Ascending at an exhilarating speed of 6.5 feet per second, the Telecabina Sassolungo climbs 1,600 feet toward the top of Sassolungo Mountain from the Sella Pass. Leaving behind the rolling green hills and meadows of Selva Val Gardena, the craggy, pale Dolomite mountain looms closer and rises from the earth like a towering castle.

The dramatic ride isn't for the faint of heart, but your stomach can finally stop churning once you reach the top and survey the unreal-looking, panoramic mountainscape and snowcapped mountains in the distance. The gondola's launch point in the village of Selva Val Gardena is as remote as it sounds, tucked in the northeastern corner of Italy, a three-hour drive north of Venice. Alternatively, you can take a direct flight from several major cities in Europe to the Bolzano International Airport, about an hour away from the Sella Pass.