One Of Italy's Best Hikes Ends At A Milky Alpine Lake With Awe-Inspiring Views Of The Dolomite Mountains
As it ranges from the jagged Alps in the north to the sun-blazed beaches of Sicily in the south, Italy offers up a truffle forest's worth of amazing hikes. There's the five villages trail along the stunning coast of Cinque Terre, the legendary Alta Via 1 route through the heart of the Dolomites, and plenty more besides. Another world-class hike awaits just outside the glitzy resort town of Cortina d'Ampezzo, whisking you from the green pastures of the valley below to a milky alpine lake high in the peaks. Welcome to the Lago di Sorapis trail.
This 8.2-mile up and down is ranked as the very best trail in the Cortina d'Ampezzo area according to AllTrails. It begins at the Passo Tre Croci just to the east of town before bending roughly southwards between the cathedral-like outline of the Punta Sorapis, a great massif that looms over 10,500 feet above the central-eastern Italian Alps. Along the way, you'll enjoy vistas of the wooded valleys, eventually arriving at a milky blue lake that's been hailed as one of the most beautiful in the whole Dolomites.
Tempted? Of course you are! The easiest way to add this incredible hike to the itinerary this year is to jet into Venice's Treviso Airport. From there, it's a 2-hour drive to Cortina d'Ampezzo, followed by another 15 minutes to the trailhead on the pass when you're ready to start your adventure. There's free parking in turnouts along the road leading to the trailhead but try to get there early as spaces almost always fill up in peak hiking seasons.
A step-by-step guide to hiking to Lago di Sorapi
The route begins by passing through a lush meadow and then creeps gradually upwards through thick forests of spear-like pines. You'll start to see the outline of the craggy Veneto Dolomites through the woods now and then at this point.
The middle section of the hike is the most challenging. Here, the path narrows as it clings to the vertical edge of the Cime del Laudo. You'll need to navigate sections on tight ledges with cables bolted into the rock for support, not to mention a series of ladders that dangle precipitously from the cliffs. At around the 4.5-mile mark, there's a turn-off for Rifugio Vandelli. Resist the temptation to have lunch just yet, though, because the lake awaits ...
Peer over the hill and there lies Lago di Sorapis itself. One TripAdvisor reviewer calls it a "must-go place in Cortina. The Tiffany blue lake is so beautiful!" True enough, the lake is famed for its gleaming teal-turquoise hue, which is caused by an inflow of gravel and dust from the surrounding mountains. While away some time here in awe of the views, or take the path that loops the lake to get a variety of gorgeous perspectives over the water.
Jaw-dropping views of the Dolomites abound
Prepare to be astounded by the views offered by the hike to Lago di Sorapis. Not only will you get to lay eyes on a gleaming lake with a strange milky color at the end, but you'll be trekking alongside some of the most spectacular valleys in the Veneto mountains. Gaze north to see Lago di Misurina, an inky plot of water beneath the pyramid-like peak of Monte Cristallo. Look west and the great amphitheater of the Punta Sorapis horseshoe dominates the horizon.
One of the great reveals here is surely the front-on view from Rifugio Vandelli. This charming highland hut — open from June to September — tempts visitors with simple local cuisine right beside the lake. Grab a seat on the pebbly patio out front and enjoy the panoramas, which include a glimpse of the uber-famous Tre Cime di Lavaredo far in the distance.
If you're keen to push on further after arriving at the lake, there could be even more out-of-this-world views on offer. Verge off onto trail 216 instead of returning the same way you came and you'll go high above the tree line. It's a highly challenging route for experienced walkers only, but rewards with visions of the mountain passes that surround the premier mountain resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo.