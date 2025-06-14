One Of Italy's Best Hikes Ends At A Milky Alpine Lake With Awe-Inspiring Views Of The Dolomite Mountains

As it ranges from the jagged Alps in the north to the sun-blazed beaches of Sicily in the south, Italy offers up a truffle forest's worth of amazing hikes. There's the five villages trail along the stunning coast of Cinque Terre, the legendary Alta Via 1 route through the heart of the Dolomites, and plenty more besides. Another world-class hike awaits just outside the glitzy resort town of Cortina d'Ampezzo, whisking you from the green pastures of the valley below to a milky alpine lake high in the peaks. Welcome to the Lago di Sorapis trail.

This 8.2-mile up and down is ranked as the very best trail in the Cortina d'Ampezzo area according to AllTrails. It begins at the Passo Tre Croci just to the east of town before bending roughly southwards between the cathedral-like outline of the Punta Sorapis, a great massif that looms over 10,500 feet above the central-eastern Italian Alps. Along the way, you'll enjoy vistas of the wooded valleys, eventually arriving at a milky blue lake that's been hailed as one of the most beautiful in the whole Dolomites.

Tempted? Of course you are! The easiest way to add this incredible hike to the itinerary this year is to jet into Venice's Treviso Airport. From there, it's a 2-hour drive to Cortina d'Ampezzo, followed by another 15 minutes to the trailhead on the pass when you're ready to start your adventure. There's free parking in turnouts along the road leading to the trailhead but try to get there early as spaces almost always fill up in peak hiking seasons.