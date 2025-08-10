A Coastal City In Oregon With Picturesque Blue Waters Is Considered One Of The State's Most Dangerous

Sometimes the most beautiful destinations can be among the most dangerous, as is the case with Coos Bay. Situated about an hour south of Florence, "Oregon's Coastal playground" offering all the best of a Pacific Northwest getaway, the bayside city is beloved for its picturesque blue waters and endless outdoor activities. Yet, with a high incidence of crime, Coos Bay has earned itself a place among the top five most dangerous cities in the state, trailing closely behind much larger cities like Portland — a trendy place with the best coffee in America and the second highest crime rate in the state. While Portland is ladened with drug-related crimes, Coos Bay is affected most severely by theft and burglary.

Despite crime concerns, Coos Bay is among Oregon's most popular seaside destinations, and rightfully so. Bursting with scenic beauty and historic charm, the city is sparkling with an array of attractions offering something special for every traveler to enjoy, from stunning coastal parks and rolling sandy dunes to a quaint downtown lined with charming boutiques and seafood restaurants. However, if you're planning to visit, it's important to beware of the dangers this beautiful destination may pose.