A Coastal City In Oregon With Picturesque Blue Waters Is Considered One Of The State's Most Dangerous
Sometimes the most beautiful destinations can be among the most dangerous, as is the case with Coos Bay. Situated about an hour south of Florence, "Oregon's Coastal playground" offering all the best of a Pacific Northwest getaway, the bayside city is beloved for its picturesque blue waters and endless outdoor activities. Yet, with a high incidence of crime, Coos Bay has earned itself a place among the top five most dangerous cities in the state, trailing closely behind much larger cities like Portland — a trendy place with the best coffee in America and the second highest crime rate in the state. While Portland is ladened with drug-related crimes, Coos Bay is affected most severely by theft and burglary.
Despite crime concerns, Coos Bay is among Oregon's most popular seaside destinations, and rightfully so. Bursting with scenic beauty and historic charm, the city is sparkling with an array of attractions offering something special for every traveler to enjoy, from stunning coastal parks and rolling sandy dunes to a quaint downtown lined with charming boutiques and seafood restaurants. However, if you're planning to visit, it's important to beware of the dangers this beautiful destination may pose.
How dangerous is Coos Bay?
According to Crime Grade, Coos Bay's crime rating is sitting at a D-, which means "it is safer than 14% of cities but less safe than 86%." What's interesting about this is that the city only has a population of approximately 15,000 people, and has crime rates on par with much larger cities. As of 2025, the crime rate in Coos Bay was 43.62 per 1,000 residents each year. Assault and theft are the most common crimes, with the former garnering a rate of around 2.4 per 1,000 residents, and the latter coming in at 21 per 1,000 residents.
Despite the soaring crime in Coos Bay, there are some relatively safer neighborhoods. For example, if you visit northeastern Coos Bay, you have a one in 53 chance of being a victim of crime according to Crime Grade. Meanwhile, a trip to central Coos Bay, where you'll find attractions like the Coos Bay Art Museum and the beautiful boardwalk, increases the chance of being affected by crime to one in 18. Northeast Coos Bay has the least amount of crime overall, while the northwest sees the most crime. However, as one resident explained on Reddit, "Property crime is mostly confined to Empire and Barview, but there are enterprising thieves poking around rural properties too. I walk and run in all neighborhoods and I seldom feel unsafe."
Dangerous waters in Coos Bay
Apart from crime on shore, the beautiful waters surrounding Coos Bay pose dangers of their own. During the stormy season — typically running from late November through March — the beaches and jetties along the Oregon Coast, including those in Coos Bay, are among the most dangerous spots to swim or stand. With seasonal storm conditions raging and large waves breaking over the shore, visitors are often urged to stay off the beaches and jetties and to instead observe the beautiful waves from a safe and elevated viewpoint. This is especially important because unexpected sneaker waves claim multiple lives a year on the Oregon Coast, including those of three people over the course of only three months in Coos County during the 2024 to 2025 storm season.
If you're visiting Coos Bay during the storm season, a general rule to enjoy the beaches safely, according to Oregon's Adventure Coast, is to "never turn your back on the ocean." The same can be said for onshore crimes. Be aware, stay alert, and stay safe if you choose to visit and explore the dangerously beautiful Coos Bay.