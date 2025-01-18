'Oregon's Coastal Playground' Is An Underrated Town Offering All The Best Of A PNW Getaway
If you yearn for misty forests of evergreen trees and breathtaking scenic drives full of secret beaches, the Oregon Coast is an ideal destination with a myriad of beach towns to explore. Tucked between more popular Oregon Coast destinations, like Coos Bay and Newport — which is home to one of America's best aquariums — Florence is an underrated gem that sparkles with plenty of Pacific Northwest charm.
Renowned as "Oregon's Coastal Playground" by the tourism group Travel Lane County, the seaside town offers a delightful mix of activities that appeal to both outdoor adventurers and small-town wanderers. Explore coastal hiking trails, sea lion caves, and Historic Old Town Florence by day, and nestle into a local inn or the Three Rivers Casino Resort by night. For a truly unique experience, you can even stay at one of the most photographed lighthouses on the Oregon Coast. Whatever your coastal travel style is, there's something for everyone in Florence.
Enjoy outdoor coastal adventures
If you love the great outdoors, you'll find an abundance of scenic beauty and nature-filled recreational activities in Florence. Take a hike at Sweet Creek Trail, an easy 1.9-mile route through the Siuslaw National Forest lined with cascading waterfalls, or walk the coastal forested Hobbit Trail, a gentle milelong trail that leads to an enchanting secret beach.
Hiking isn't the only way to explore the coastline. To get your adrenaline going, book a dune buggy tour with Ocean Breeze ATV Rentals and speed over the sandy slopes of the Oregon Dunes National Recreational Area, or slide down golden hills of sand at Sand Master Park, the world's first sandboarding park. If you'd rather paddle your way along the Siuslaw River or in Ackerley, Munsel, Cleawox, or Clear Lakes, rent a watercraft from Oregon Paddle Sports. Take your pick from kayaks, paddle boards, and canoes for a leisurely float with stunning dunes views from Cleawox Lake.
A trip to Florence isn't complete without visiting the famous Sea Lion Caves. Situated 11 miles north of town, the 12-story basalt rock cave is the largest sea lion sanctuary in the U.S. as well as the country's largest sea cave. It's also home to a variety of seabirds, including western gulls and cormorants. Take a self-guided tour of the caves, where you can admire barking sea lions in their natural habitat, sunbathing on rocks and living their best lives. The caves are open year-round, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sea lions sunbathe outside the caves in spring and summer. While you can go sea lion-spotting in the fall and winter, the lions tend to leave after their June-through-August mating season; some Tripadvisor reviewers said they weren't able to spot any during trips in September through November.
Discover historic charm and lighthouse lodgings near Florence, Oregon
For shopping and dining, head to Historic Old Town Florence. Stroll down Bay Street, which runs along the Siuslaw River and is lined with charming shops, art galleries, and coastal eateries. The town boasts a collection of historic buildings, a few of which now function as antique shops. You can dig for vintage treasures at The Captain's Lady, which is housed in a former 1900s telephone company building, or shop for collectibles at Thrifty Threads, which was once a rooming house circa 1910. When you've shopped up an appetite, enjoy a bowl of clam chowder and waterfront views at Mo's Restaurant, an Oregon Coast staple. For something a bit more sophisticated, The Waterfront Depot serves elevated seafood dishes and features a full bar pouring creative cocktails.
When choosing lodgings in Florence, you have an array of options. For quaint and comfortable accommodations that won't clean out your wallet, check into Ocean Breeze Motel, which won a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award in 2024. If you want to dig into your wallet (and hopefully fill it up even more), stay at the Three Rivers Casino Resort, a picturesque resort sitting on 100 acres of dreamy coastal landscape.
For something truly unique, head to the supposedly haunted Heceta Head Lighthouse, which houses a charming bed & breakfast in a historic lightkeeper's cottage. Don't worry, the resident ghost stories only add to the hauntingly beautiful backdrop.