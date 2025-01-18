'Oregon's Coastal Playground' Is An Underrated Town Offering All The Best Of A PNW Getaway

If you love the great outdoors, you'll find an abundance of scenic beauty and nature-filled recreational activities in Florence. Take a hike at Sweet Creek Trail, an easy 1.9-mile route through the Siuslaw National Forest lined with cascading waterfalls, or walk the coastal forested Hobbit Trail, a gentle milelong trail that leads to an enchanting secret beach.

Hiking isn't the only way to explore the coastline. To get your adrenaline going, book a dune buggy tour with Ocean Breeze ATV Rentals and speed over the sandy slopes of the Oregon Dunes National Recreational Area, or slide down golden hills of sand at Sand Master Park, the world's first sandboarding park. If you'd rather paddle your way along the Siuslaw River or in Ackerley, Munsel, Cleawox, or Clear Lakes, rent a watercraft from Oregon Paddle Sports. Take your pick from kayaks, paddle boards, and canoes for a leisurely float with stunning dunes views from Cleawox Lake.

A trip to Florence isn't complete without visiting the famous Sea Lion Caves. Situated 11 miles north of town, the 12-story basalt rock cave is the largest sea lion sanctuary in the U.S. as well as the country's largest sea cave. It's also home to a variety of seabirds, including western gulls and cormorants. Take a self-guided tour of the caves, where you can admire barking sea lions in their natural habitat, sunbathing on rocks and living their best lives. The caves are open year-round, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sea lions sunbathe outside the caves in spring and summer. While you can go sea lion-spotting in the fall and winter, the lions tend to leave after their June-through-August mating season; some Tripadvisor reviewers said they weren't able to spot any during trips in September through November.