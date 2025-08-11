The 'Manhattan Of Europe' Is A German Skyscraper City Rick Steves Refers To As 'Inviting'

With buildings stretching into the sky and financiers bustling through its streets, it might be easy to think you're standing in the middle of Manhattan in New York City. But a closer look reveals a medieval vibe, ancient architecture, and enjoyable people zones that travel guru Rick Steves calls "inviting." Frankfurt, Germany, has a lot to offer, and its mix of modern skyscrapers and ancient culture makes this city a must-see when visiting Europe, according to Steves, even if your visit is a brief one.

Frankfurt has come a long way from when it was badly bombed during World War II. Most of what was destroyed has been rebuilt in ways that stay true to the original aesthetic, especially in the city's central area. The Commerzbank Tower, boasting 56 floors, is the tallest building in the city, offering views as high as 850 feet. Built in 1997, it's the second-tallest building in the entire European Union, only recently being surpassed by the 1,017-foot-tall Varso Tower in Warsaw, Poland.

But Frankfurt is about much more than numerous, impressive skyscrapers and frenzied bankers who manage the flow of Germany's economy. Throughout the year, the city hosts 10 folk festivals celebrating local foods and drinks, holidays, and music. It's no wonder that in 2024, more than 11 million guests explored the metropolis, exceeding all of the city's previous tourism records.