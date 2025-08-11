The 'Manhattan Of Europe' Is A German Skyscraper City Rick Steves Refers To As 'Inviting'
With buildings stretching into the sky and financiers bustling through its streets, it might be easy to think you're standing in the middle of Manhattan in New York City. But a closer look reveals a medieval vibe, ancient architecture, and enjoyable people zones that travel guru Rick Steves calls "inviting." Frankfurt, Germany, has a lot to offer, and its mix of modern skyscrapers and ancient culture makes this city a must-see when visiting Europe, according to Steves, even if your visit is a brief one.
Frankfurt has come a long way from when it was badly bombed during World War II. Most of what was destroyed has been rebuilt in ways that stay true to the original aesthetic, especially in the city's central area. The Commerzbank Tower, boasting 56 floors, is the tallest building in the city, offering views as high as 850 feet. Built in 1997, it's the second-tallest building in the entire European Union, only recently being surpassed by the 1,017-foot-tall Varso Tower in Warsaw, Poland.
But Frankfurt is about much more than numerous, impressive skyscrapers and frenzied bankers who manage the flow of Germany's economy. Throughout the year, the city hosts 10 folk festivals celebrating local foods and drinks, holidays, and music. It's no wonder that in 2024, more than 11 million guests explored the metropolis, exceeding all of the city's previous tourism records.
Discover history in a modern urban landscape
While Frankfurt is a historic city, hosting its first trade fairs as far back as the 12th century, it's often excluded from lists of picturesque German town destinations. Fortunately, the History Museum of Frankfurt highlights the metropolis' historical significance with ongoing and visiting exhibits. As the oldest museum in Frankfurt, the History Museum offers a detailed look at the cultural and societal changes of the city through the ages and places them in context with today's fast-paced world. There's also the Städel Museum, the oldest art museum in Germany, where you can find more than 3,000 paintings, including some works by Picasso and Rembrandt.
Nearby, the Jewish Museum reflects upon the heartbreaking history of the city's Jewish community, a staple since 1800. There's also the city's Holocaust Memorial, which honors the 12,000 Frankfurt Jews murdered in the mid-20th century. And for fans of writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, the rebuilt Goethe House offers a glimpse at his early life in the family home.
Frankfurt is a photographer's dream, with architecture and historic sites that are just waiting to be captured and preserved. St. Bartholomew's Cathedral, where Roman emperors were elected as far back as 1562, is open to the public and provides an up-close look at one of the most important cathedrals in Europe. Nearby Romerberg Square recreates the city's original city center, where banking and the city's mark on trade began in the 1400s. Sitting in the square's center is the picturesque Fountain of Justice, which symbolizes fairness.
Frankfurt serves as a gateway to the European Union
Frankfurt may very well be the easiest city in the European Union to access. Its airport is one of the world's most important air transportation hubs, welcoming flights from around the globe. It's also considered the main European hub for travelers. Auto Europe provides vehicle rentals at the airport, providing visitors even more access to the region's sites and attractions like the Black Forest, a mountainous region locals say is one of the best German destinations for vacationers to visit.
Deciding what time of year to visit Frankfurt usually comes down to personal preferences. The warmer temperatures of July and August are when visitors flock to the most overtouristed places in Europe, and Frankfurt is no exception. But it also depends on which seasonal festival piques your interest or if you book one of the many tours that leave from Frankfurt and explore more of Europe.
Whether Frankfurt is your ultimate destination or a stop at the beginning or end of your European vacation, it's important to remember the city has plenty to offer, even if your stay there is brief. Hotels in the city range from luxury penthouse accommodations to budget-friendly hostels. If food is an important part of your planning, know that Frankfurt is home to more than 2,000 restaurants serving international dishes along with 15 bars offering magnificent views of Frankfurt's skyscrapers.