This Under-The-Radar Beach Destination Is 2025's Most Budget-Friendly Place For Digital Nomads

While it previously made waves when it first started gaining popularity, the digital nomad trend has ceased to be a novelty and become the new normal. To accommodate this shift in work and lifestyle, several countries have established themselves as attractive destinations for remote workers by introducing digital nomad visas, dedicated digital hubs, and even special tax conditions. But to the chagrin of remote workers looking to save on living expenses, popular digital nomad destinations come with a price — literally.

If you're a digital nomad scouting out affordable cities as popular hubs grow too expensive, then Weligama, Sri Lanka, merits a place on your list. This tiny, under-the-radar coastal town known for its stilt fishing traditions has gained popularity among travelers for its laid-back atmosphere and burgeoning surfing culture. And, now, a study launched by Hotel with Tub has acknowledged what savvy remote workers already knew: Weligama is 2025's most budget-friendly destination for digital nomads.

More than 1,300 cities across the globe were assessed for their affordability, safety, and infrastructure. Lifestyle and community spirit were also factored into the research, as well as the ease of connectivity a city offered — an essential lifeline to a digital nomad's workflow. And while its infrastructure has room for improvement compared to the more popular Asian digital nomad destinations like Bangkok or Bali, Weligama has been wooing remote workers to its shores with its unbeatably low cost of living. "Solo nomads spend just $624 per month, while family costs are $1,905 per month, making it ideal for stretching your savings," the study revealed. Further sweetening the deal are a wealth of activities to do around town. Aside from surfing, remote workers can find yoga studios, cafes, restaurants, and a lively nightlife without breaking the bank.