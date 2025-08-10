This Under-The-Radar Beach Destination Is 2025's Most Budget-Friendly Place For Digital Nomads
While it previously made waves when it first started gaining popularity, the digital nomad trend has ceased to be a novelty and become the new normal. To accommodate this shift in work and lifestyle, several countries have established themselves as attractive destinations for remote workers by introducing digital nomad visas, dedicated digital hubs, and even special tax conditions. But to the chagrin of remote workers looking to save on living expenses, popular digital nomad destinations come with a price — literally.
If you're a digital nomad scouting out affordable cities as popular hubs grow too expensive, then Weligama, Sri Lanka, merits a place on your list. This tiny, under-the-radar coastal town known for its stilt fishing traditions has gained popularity among travelers for its laid-back atmosphere and burgeoning surfing culture. And, now, a study launched by Hotel with Tub has acknowledged what savvy remote workers already knew: Weligama is 2025's most budget-friendly destination for digital nomads.
More than 1,300 cities across the globe were assessed for their affordability, safety, and infrastructure. Lifestyle and community spirit were also factored into the research, as well as the ease of connectivity a city offered — an essential lifeline to a digital nomad's workflow. And while its infrastructure has room for improvement compared to the more popular Asian digital nomad destinations like Bangkok or Bali, Weligama has been wooing remote workers to its shores with its unbeatably low cost of living. "Solo nomads spend just $624 per month, while family costs are $1,905 per month, making it ideal for stretching your savings," the study revealed. Further sweetening the deal are a wealth of activities to do around town. Aside from surfing, remote workers can find yoga studios, cafes, restaurants, and a lively nightlife without breaking the bank.
More bang for your buck in Weligama
While a lot of remote workers are priced out of nomad hotspots like Lisbon or Iceland, known for being one of the worst countries for digital nomads, Weligama suits a more modest budget. When it comes to accommodation, travelers should expect to spend around $21 a night in Weligama. That will get you a decent place with a kitchen and utilities like air-conditioning and Wi-Fi. Previous travelers have snagged even better deals by negotiating with locals, so that's also worth a try.
Food options are also affordable, especially if you're willing to eat the local fare. Vegetarian meals can cost anywhere from $3 to $5, while meat dishes double in cost. Plus, since the town attracts a fair share of tourists and long-term travelers or remote workers, Western food options are readily available but pricey in comparison — ranging from $3 to $8 for burgers or pizzas, and up to $10 for an avocado toast type of splurge.
Taking a break from working from the beach? Weligama's got your co-working space covered. Specifically, Plan B is popular with the digital nomad community, and lauded for its speedy Wi-Fi, indoor-outdoor work and leisure setup, and great coffee. Better yet, you can't beat its $15 day pass. Outpost Coworking also gets a hearty thumbs-up from the nomad community for its reliable internet, wide range of drinks, a swimming pool, and private call booths. "Coworkers have pointed out that my camera has never been more HD," shares Redditor u/crowlet92, a Weligama remote worker. Its beachfront location doesn't hurt either. Day passes start at $7, while unlimited access costs $90.
Weligama is equal parts work and play
Once you've slammed that laptop shut for the day, you'll find that Weligama caters to the adventure-seeking traveler. A 1.2-mile sandy crescent beach draws surfer aficionados to its shores, and consistent swell patterns, clear blue waters, and soft sand underfoot make it an ideal spot for beginners. Plus, it's also located near Ahangama, one of Sri Lanka's latest surf hubs on the south coast. The shore at Weligama is dotted with establishments in tune with a laid-back surf town lifestyle, including charming boutique hotels, surf schools, and yoga studios, as well as hip restaurants, bars, and cafes. As for timing, Weligama's beaches are at their best during the high and dry season, which falls from December to February.
It's the hidden gems around Weligama that make it the under-the-radar destination it is. Drive 30 minutes west along the coast to the shallow waters of Polhena Beach, and you'll enjoy a snorkeling expedition that will have you swimming alongside giant turtles. Alternatively, travelers can also venture 20 minutes from the center on foot to see the 10-foot tall Kushtarajagala Statue. Though its exact origins are unknown, local legends alternate between two theories: It was a foreign king's show of gratitude to a local doctor who cured him from a skin disease, or a Bodhisattva image stemming from Mahayana Buddhism.
Sold on Weligama for your next digital nomad base? Good news — it's located 2.5 hoursaway from Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport. Via public transportation, direct trains depart from Colombo's Fort Station and deposit you at the Weligama Train Station in three to four hours. Once there, you can easily get around by tuk-tuk, with a standard fee of $1.70. However, to fully embrace the beach town vibes, work those flip-flops and explore on foot.