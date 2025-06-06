Sri Lanka's Latest Surf Hub Is A South Coast Gem With Perfect Reef Breaks And Stylish Eateries

The island nation of Sri Lanka is riddled with surprises for the first-time traveler. From the ancient ruins of Sigiriya, perched atop cathedral-like bluffs amid a sea of jungle, to the mystical temples of Kandy, the cultural capital up in the mountains, it's a place steeped in rich history and heritage. Then there's the coast, which unfolds from the underrated beaches of Tangalle in the far South in a medley of turtle-filled coves and easy-going surf towns. Among them, the rising star of Ahangama now draws the eye with its mix of cool cafés, boutique hotels, and world-class waves.

Just like the boho beach town of Hiriketiya further along the coast, Ahangama has come to the fore in the last few years. It's emerged as an alternative to Sri Lanka's other, busier surf towns. It's got a bit of energy about it, but still channels that uber-chilled, come-laze-under-a-coconut-palm sort of vibe. And there's plenty to keep the taste buds busy, too — think everything from Middle Eastern falafel kitchens to roastery cafes that serve flat whites to a backdrop of the washing waves.

The main town center here is just the hub of about 2.5 miles of shoreline that's collectively called Ahangama. It runs all the way from Kabalana Beach in the northwest to the coves of Midigama to the southeast, offering hotels, bars, surf spots, and little beaches the whole way along. It takes about 40 minutes to hitch a tuk-tuk in from major resorts like Mirissa, and about the same from the regional city of Galle. A trip in by private transfer from the airport in Colombo should take just over two hours.