Sri Lanka's Latest Surf Hub Is A South Coast Gem With Perfect Reef Breaks And Stylish Eateries
The island nation of Sri Lanka is riddled with surprises for the first-time traveler. From the ancient ruins of Sigiriya, perched atop cathedral-like bluffs amid a sea of jungle, to the mystical temples of Kandy, the cultural capital up in the mountains, it's a place steeped in rich history and heritage. Then there's the coast, which unfolds from the underrated beaches of Tangalle in the far South in a medley of turtle-filled coves and easy-going surf towns. Among them, the rising star of Ahangama now draws the eye with its mix of cool cafés, boutique hotels, and world-class waves.
Just like the boho beach town of Hiriketiya further along the coast, Ahangama has come to the fore in the last few years. It's emerged as an alternative to Sri Lanka's other, busier surf towns. It's got a bit of energy about it, but still channels that uber-chilled, come-laze-under-a-coconut-palm sort of vibe. And there's plenty to keep the taste buds busy, too — think everything from Middle Eastern falafel kitchens to roastery cafes that serve flat whites to a backdrop of the washing waves.
The main town center here is just the hub of about 2.5 miles of shoreline that's collectively called Ahangama. It runs all the way from Kabalana Beach in the northwest to the coves of Midigama to the southeast, offering hotels, bars, surf spots, and little beaches the whole way along. It takes about 40 minutes to hitch a tuk-tuk in from major resorts like Mirissa, and about the same from the regional city of Galle. A trip in by private transfer from the airport in Colombo should take just over two hours.
Waves for all levels in Ahangama
If there's one thing that's mainly responsible for putting Ahangama on the map, it's the surfing. There are waves here for all levels, ranging from reef breaks to challenging point breaks to super-easy beach breaks where beginners can get on the water for the first time. They stretch up the whole shoreline of Ahangama, starting around Ahangama Bay and going all the way to Kabalana Beach, where advanced surfers go to score the epic A-frame tubes of The Rock, one of the best waves in the region.
Not after barrels? Not to worry. There's also Marshmellow, a soft, deep-water reef break that's got a slow start and a cruisy ride. Or there's the Ahangama Beach Break, where total surf novices can often score super-small rollers in a well-protected bay. These days, Ahangama is peppered with surf lodges and schools offering lessons and even multi-day residential surf stays that include intro courses, morning yoga, and video analysis. It's never been easier to plan a surf holiday in these parts.
The other great draw for surfers heading to Ahangama is the fact that it's a prime base for exploring all that the southern region of Sri Lanka has to offer. Within a short tuk-tuk drive of here — and tuk-tuk drivers are almost always happy to strap surfboards to the roof — you can get to Weligama Beach, another beginner surf haven with long, sand-bottomed waves, or Midigama, where there's a series of reliable, punchy reefs.
Indulge the taste buds in Ahangama
Ahangama isn't only making waves with its actual waves. The town is also charming visitors with its combo of uber-cool hotels and stylish cafes. Plus, there's an undeniable vibe here; one that effortlessly fuses tropical relaxation with a bit of adventure and an international community of surfers and nomadic workers. What's more, it's something of a culinary hub to boot!
You can breakfast at The Kip, a shabby-chic jungle café that's regularly listed among the top places to start the day in Ahangama. They're focused on offering simple dishes made with organic local ingredients. Then there's Cactus Ahangama, where coffees and juices and fusion brunch plates are served on a salt-washed deck beside the Indian Ocean.
When the evening sets in, Ahangama offers up a smorgasbord of Sri Lankan curry houses and sunset bars. Drop into Hotel de Uncles for mixed cocktails, curry steamed in banana leaves, and sunset shows on a breezy terrace. Or, join the queue at TRAX, a moody jungle bar come art space that hosts regular live music and DJs.