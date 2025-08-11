The Unexpected Hack Borrowed From 1970s Dance Clubs To Keep Flies Away From Your Campsite

Camping is a great way for you to connect with nature. It's a retreat from the noise and chaos of the city, along with the distractions that can prevent you from decompressing at home. However, there are pesky pests that can complicate your camping adventure: bugs. You may already know the hack on how you can camp mosquito-free by brewing coffee, but you might be surprised to learn that a delightful decor item can help keep flies away from your campsite: a disco ball.

Disco balls hit peak popularity during the 1970s when they became iconic fixtures in dance clubs like New York City's Studio 54. However, this nostalgic, mirror-covered sphere was originally patented as the "myriad reflector" by Louis Woeste, a Kentuckian, in 1917. It's for this reason that Louisville, Kentucky, one of America's friendliest cities, is where 90 percent of disco balls were produced during the 1970s at Omega National Products.