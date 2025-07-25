One Of America's Friendliest Cities Is A Charming Foodie Mecca Considered 'The Gateway To The South'

In 1926, Fred K. Schmidt, the chef at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky, first topped a layer of Texas toast with meaty slabs of turkey, freshly-sliced tomatoes, and crispy bacon, then drenched it in creamy Mornay sauce and broiled it. On that day, the inimitable Hot Brown was born, launching Louisville's reputation as a foodie mecca. Yes, Louisville is a place where millions flock every year on their bourbon pilgrimages, but even teetotalers will be swept up by the gustatory bounty of neighborhoods like trendy NuLu and the affability of the locals.

Today, you can still grab a Hot Brown at The Brown Hotel. At lunchtime, get it at the charming J. Graham's Café or head upstairs to the elegantly expansive Lobby Bar & Grill. There, you can dine in a room that wears the restaurant's 100-year history on its sleeve in the best possible way. The Hot Brown is a must, but so is Derby Pie, filled with hot, melting chocolate chips, crunchy walnuts, and crowned with ice cream. It's been a classic since 1968.

The appeal isn't all edible, either. Louisville is known as "The Gateway to the South" thanks to its location between Midwestern cities like Cincinnati, Ohio, and Southern ones like Clarksville, Tennessee. Famous for its friendliness, Louisville's energy is not unlike the pleasant vibes of the nearby artsy town of Berea. In fact, Louisville has been noted on a national level as one of the friendliest cities in America.