One Of America's Friendliest Cities Is A Charming Foodie Mecca Considered 'The Gateway To The South'
In 1926, Fred K. Schmidt, the chef at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky, first topped a layer of Texas toast with meaty slabs of turkey, freshly-sliced tomatoes, and crispy bacon, then drenched it in creamy Mornay sauce and broiled it. On that day, the inimitable Hot Brown was born, launching Louisville's reputation as a foodie mecca. Yes, Louisville is a place where millions flock every year on their bourbon pilgrimages, but even teetotalers will be swept up by the gustatory bounty of neighborhoods like trendy NuLu and the affability of the locals.
Today, you can still grab a Hot Brown at The Brown Hotel. At lunchtime, get it at the charming J. Graham's Café or head upstairs to the elegantly expansive Lobby Bar & Grill. There, you can dine in a room that wears the restaurant's 100-year history on its sleeve in the best possible way. The Hot Brown is a must, but so is Derby Pie, filled with hot, melting chocolate chips, crunchy walnuts, and crowned with ice cream. It's been a classic since 1968.
The appeal isn't all edible, either. Louisville is known as "The Gateway to the South" thanks to its location between Midwestern cities like Cincinnati, Ohio, and Southern ones like Clarksville, Tennessee. Famous for its friendliness, Louisville's energy is not unlike the pleasant vibes of the nearby artsy town of Berea. In fact, Louisville has been noted on a national level as one of the friendliest cities in America.
Farm-to-table dining in Louisville
Why not skip a boozy distillery tour in favor of something more savory? Bourbon Barrel Foods in Louisville was the first factory to ever microbrew soy sauce outside of Japan. At his 30,000 square-foot factory in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood, Matt Jamie ages his wares in bourbon barrels. A tour of the factory ends in a tasting of everything from the delicate, chef-beloved Imperial Double-Fermented Soy Sauce to bourbon-barrel-smoked spices such as chile and curry powders.
After recommending a jaunt to see the grave of Kentucky Fried Chicken founder, Colonel Harland Sanders, at nearby Cave Hill Cemetery, Jamie will point you in the direction of Haymarket by Ashbourne Farms. It's a working farm that serves memorable breakfasts and lunches, including the Kentucky Cubano, a sandwich made with local ham on a housemade roll. But if you're in the market for a meaty meal, Red Hog Restaurant serves up house charcuterie, beef tartare pizza on a wood-fired crust, and other juicy flesh, including pork chops and steaks, raised on nearby farms.
Meesh Meesh Mediterranean was a semifinalist for a James Beard Foundation award in 2025, a year after being named Yelp's #3 Best New Restaurant in America. There, you'll sample Levantine-inspired plates prepared using Kentucky produce and meats, including housemade merguez crafted from Freedom Runs Farm lamb. In 2024, both Esquire and USA Today named the nearby Nami Korean Modern Korean Steakhouse among their best new restaurants. Alongside tteokbokki rice cakes made with "bear claw" fried chicken, it's best to order a trio of kimchis made from unique ingredients like persimmon and beet.
Eat, stay, love Louisville
While you don't have to stay in the big city for a perfect Kentucky getaway, the trappings of Louisville guarantee you'll have a delicious trip. Arrive at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, which is conveniently located less than 10 minutes from the downtown area.
The Brown Hotel is the place to hang your hat if you need to be close to your favorite sandwich, but you also enjoy a dose of history. Other excellent lodgings include 21C Museum Hotel, known for its art gallery and interesting cocktails. Likewise, the Louisville location of the Omni Hotel has an on-site food hall called the Falls City Market where you can dine on birria tacos, barbecue, or pizza, and then grab local food products to take home.
Wherever you decide to lay your head, you'll be close to unforgettable eats that you won't find anywhere else. Don't miss Mayan Café, where Yucatan-raised chef Bruce Ucán has served modern platings of indigenous flavors since 2007. Complete a perfect evening with dessert and cocktails at Retta's. The amiable staff here will be more than happy to scoop you some toasted hay sorghum chip ice cream with your Sazerac. A foodie's dream come true, it seems the "Gateway to the South" just keeps getting sweeter.