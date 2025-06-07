Philadelphia's Coolest Neighborhood Is Brimming With Breweries, Street Art, And Tasty, Affordable Eats
A vacation to Philadelphia is many things — a time for indulging in one of the country's most underrated food scenes, exploring some of the country's richest history, and visiting world-class museums. But one of Philly's best neighborhoods, in the north of the city, is also not to be missed. Just 25 minutes away from Philadelphia International Airport by car, and 15 minutes from the city center, Brewerytown is one of the coolest pockets of Philadelphia. In fact, it was even rated as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world by TimeOut, thanks to its strong local culture, food scene, and of course, breweries.
Brewerytown's legacy as a beer hub stretches back centuries. As it turns out, Philadelphia was actually the first city in the U.S. to introduce beer, housing nearly 700 breweries in the 19th and early 20th centuries — the vast majority of which could be found in Brewerytown. Although Brewerytown today is home to a diverse array of businesses, it's still a great spot to grab a beer. Otto's Taproom and Grille is a local favorite for its selection of beers brewed in Philadelphia and in Europe, and Rybrew is beloved for its made-to-order sandwiches and extensive selection of over 300 different beers.
An exciting arts community and thriving local businesses
Philadelphia is the country's most walkable city, and Brewerytown is no exception — as a walkable neighborhood with easy access to public transportation, wandering down Brewerytown's streets and discovering some of its arts scene is an absolute must. Philadelphia is known as the mural capital of the world, and thanks to initiatives such as Mural Arts Philadelphia and Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority's Percent for Art program, Brewerytown is adorned with numerous colorful murals created by local artists. "Industrious Light: Brewerytown" by Phillip Adams, spotlighting the neighborhood's industrial brewery past, and the LED-enhanced "Future Valley" by David Guinn, Robert Goodman, and Brian Yetzer, are two highlights.
A number of local artisans and unique businesses with a social impact also set up shop in Brewerytown. The Monkey and the Elephant is Philly's first nonprofit coffee shop and a standout. The cafe employs and supports former foster youth, a mission you can support when you purchase a coffee or a baked good. The Parisian-style Le Cat Cafe is another highlight, where you can enjoy a cup of coffee alongside 12 rescue cats up for adoption.
A flourishing food scene and cultural hub
Philadelphia's restaurant scene has a ton to offer foodies, and Brewerytown lives up to this reputation, especially when it comes to budget-friendly eats. Butter's Soul Food offers homey, reasonably-priced comfort food like fried chicken and smothered beef short ribs, and I Scream for Ice Cream, apart from selling ice cream, is known for its hoagies — namely the corned beef special and the turkey ed out, both of which are under $15. Spot Gourmet Burgers is another favorite among locals for its hand-crafted burgers, earning itself a reputation as one of the best burger spots in the city. Despite having "gourmet" in its name, most options run less than $15. To enjoy classic Ethiopian dishes, head to the family-owned Era Bar and Restaurant.
And you don't have to go far to explore more of Philadelphia's best sightseeing — just a short way away from Brewerytown is the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which is one of the city's top cultural experiences. You'll also find close proximity to other other local gems like Fairmount Park, Philadelphia Zoo, and Kelly Drive, a popular walking and jogging trail along the Schuylkill River. For accommodation just half a mile outside of Brewerytown, the contemporary boutique Maj Hotel is located in the heart of Philly's historic museum district, and offers amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center and outdoor patios in each room.