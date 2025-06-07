Philadelphia's Coolest Neighborhood Is Brimming With Breweries, Street Art, And Tasty, Affordable Eats

A vacation to Philadelphia is many things — a time for indulging in one of the country's most underrated food scenes, exploring some of the country's richest history, and visiting world-class museums. But one of Philly's best neighborhoods, in the north of the city, is also not to be missed. Just 25 minutes away from Philadelphia International Airport by car, and 15 minutes from the city center, Brewerytown is one of the coolest pockets of Philadelphia. In fact, it was even rated as one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world by TimeOut, thanks to its strong local culture, food scene, and of course, breweries.

Brewerytown's legacy as a beer hub stretches back centuries. As it turns out, Philadelphia was actually the first city in the U.S. to introduce beer, housing nearly 700 breweries in the 19th and early 20th centuries — the vast majority of which could be found in Brewerytown. Although Brewerytown today is home to a diverse array of businesses, it's still a great spot to grab a beer. Otto's Taproom and Grille is a local favorite for its selection of beers brewed in Philadelphia and in Europe, and Rybrew is beloved for its made-to-order sandwiches and extensive selection of over 300 different beers.