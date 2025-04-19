The Popular New York Destination To Spot Over A Quarter Of America's Bird Species

New York City's Central Park may be known as a favorite attraction for tourists, drawing in crowds for its pond-side paths and stone arches, but birdwatchers know it for something else. It's true that pigeons are aplenty all over NYC, but Central Park has been host to over 280 different bird species, many of which migrate along the East Coast during the spring and fall. Given that there are around 830 bird species in all of North America (according to the National Audubon Society), this means about a third of those species have been spotted in Central Park.

The birds of Central Park aren't just fodder for pleasant background noise — a whole culture of birding has developed around the park's flyers. Country Living even named Central Park the fifth-best place to go bird watching in America, citing, in particular, its abundance of warbler species. You could spend a whole weekend sleuthing through the park's vast meadows and wooded trails to try to tick off as many birds from the NYC Bird Alliance checklist as possible, though it helps to know where the hotspots are in advance. Or, you could join in on one of the park's special birding events, such as its weekly guided birdwatching walks or the annual Christmas Bird Count.