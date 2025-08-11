A Spectacular Cavern Tour Is Your Reward At The End Of A Waterfall Road Trip Through California's Kings Canyon
It's hard to figure out exactly why caves hold such mystique, even excitement. Perhaps it's the specter of humanity's neolithic days that drew us to scrawl bison, deer, and boars on cavern ceilings at places like the "Sistine Chapel of Prehistoric Art" in Cantabria, Spain. Perhaps it's the mere idea of dark, hidden places festooned underfoot and waiting to be discovered, like Cave Spring and its limestone formations northwest of Atlanta, Georgia. Thankfully, many of us are only a quick journey away from spelunking into wonder and mystery. One option, less than 2 hours east of Fresno, California, is the totally walkable Boyden Cavern near Kings Canyon National Park, Sequoia National Park's "less-loved twin," filled with giant trees and mountain views.
And when we say walkable, we really mean it. There's a brief, 10-minute hike along a narrow, cliffside trail that runs by the King's River to reach Boyden Cavern. Once inside, you'll weave your way through the confined passageways, duck under its calcified rock formations, and even step through ankle-high water in some spots (bring crocs just in case). You can't descend alone, though, so you'll need to book a guided tour.
Before getting to Boyden Cavern, you need to make the winding, canyon drive along Route 180 either into or out of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. But if you're just going to the area for the road trip, then Grizzly Falls, 10 minutes east and also on Route 180, makes the perfect stop-off. There's a little parking area right off the road, same as at Boyden Cavern — although the cavern has its own visitor center, too.
Coast along Kings River to Grizzly Falls before you venture into the depths of Boyden Cavern
The enjoyment of Boyden Cavern starts with the drive there. Route 180 snakes alongside the Kings River between the craggy, shrub-speckled shoulders of the surrounding mountains. It's a treat in and of itself, and foreshadows the sense of awe you'll feel when descending into Boyden Cavern.
While there are loads of campsites and trailheads through the entire area west of Kings Canyon National Park, the 80-foot-high Grizzly Falls makes the ideal pit stop along Route 180, if only because it's so close to Boyden Caverns and easy to get to. The falls tend to flow in spring, which is perfect timing for visiting the cavern, because it is only open from late April to mid-November (Route 180 is closed during the winter). While Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are open in winter, Boyden Cavern and Grizzly Falls are actually located in Sequoia National Forest.
This might help explain why Boyden Cavern only allows access via a paid, guided tour. The excursion lasts from 45 to 60 minutes and costs $17 per adult and $8 per child (plus tax). Private Extended Walking Tours are also available for those who want to linger in the cave and admire its formations, or who don't want to get bogged down in a walking procession with other guests. And even though the natural light streaming into the caves is striking in its own right, you can also book a flashlight tour to pretend you're prowling a truly unknown, subterranean space.