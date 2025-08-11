A Spectacular Cavern Tour Is Your Reward At The End Of A Waterfall Road Trip Through California's Kings Canyon

It's hard to figure out exactly why caves hold such mystique, even excitement. Perhaps it's the specter of humanity's neolithic days that drew us to scrawl bison, deer, and boars on cavern ceilings at places like the "Sistine Chapel of Prehistoric Art" in Cantabria, Spain. Perhaps it's the mere idea of dark, hidden places festooned underfoot and waiting to be discovered, like Cave Spring and its limestone formations northwest of Atlanta, Georgia. Thankfully, many of us are only a quick journey away from spelunking into wonder and mystery. One option, less than 2 hours east of Fresno, California, is the totally walkable Boyden Cavern near Kings Canyon National Park, Sequoia National Park's "less-loved twin," filled with giant trees and mountain views.

And when we say walkable, we really mean it. There's a brief, 10-minute hike along a narrow, cliffside trail that runs by the King's River to reach Boyden Cavern. Once inside, you'll weave your way through the confined passageways, duck under its calcified rock formations, and even step through ankle-high water in some spots (bring crocs just in case). You can't descend alone, though, so you'll need to book a guided tour.

Before getting to Boyden Cavern, you need to make the winding, canyon drive along Route 180 either into or out of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. But if you're just going to the area for the road trip, then Grizzly Falls, 10 minutes east and also on Route 180, makes the perfect stop-off. There's a little parking area right off the road, same as at Boyden Cavern — although the cavern has its own visitor center, too.