Sequoia National Park's 'Less-Loved Twin' Is A Realm Of Giant Trees And Breathtaking Mountain Views
Whether we admit it or not, every family has that one member who doesn't always get the spotlight. While Sequoia National Park may steal the show with its massive trees, Kings Canyon National Park, its "less-loved twin," quietly holds a more peaceful but equally impressive realm of towering giants and jaw-dropping mountain views. Like sisters who are often mentioned in the same breath, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks are frequently grouped together. But just like any pair of siblings, each has its own distinct personality, and you need to get to know them separately.
Initially founded as General Grant National Park, this verdant sanctuary saw an extensive expansion and was renamed in 1940. Today, that specific section is General Grant's Grove within Kings Canyon. Much like how Sequoia National Park serves as an uncrowded alternative to Yosemite, Kings Canyon provides that same serene escape for those looking to bask in Sequoia's beauty without the bustle. If you're creating the ultimate road trip itinerary to explore every national park in the Golden State, you can't complete the list without a stop at Kings Canyon. More than 461,000 acres of deep canyons, old-growth forests, and stunning vistas await at this phenomenal site.
How to get to Kings Canyon National Park
When it's time to hit the road, start your journey on Highway 180, which is the preferred route to Kings Canyon — this will take you to the Big Stump Entrance of the national park. From Fresno, it's just an easy one hour and 15 minutes to the entrance. If you're driving from San Francisco's LGBTQ+ destination Baker Beach, expect a scenic four-and-a-half-hour drive. For those coming from Sacramento, you'll be on the road for four hours and 15 minutes before arriving at Kings Canyon.
When you reach the park, Grant Grove Village will be your starting point. From there, you'll have several campgrounds to choose from to get settled in. Azalea Campground is open year-round, but starting mid-October, it transitions to a winter loop with just 20 sites available. If you're visiting during the winter, all sites are first come, first served, but during the rest of the year, you need to make reservations. The campground includes amenities like food storage lockers, potable water, internet access, firewood for sale, and a dump station to make your stay more convenient.
For visits during warmer months, you can check out Crystal Springs Campground in the Grant Grove area. Sunset Campground and the Cedar Grove Campground also have seasonal camping spots, each with decent facilities and plenty of space to pitch a tent.
Walk among mighty trees and venture into the wild
Now that you're all set up, it's time to stretch your legs and hike the General Grant Trail. This 0.7-mile loop is almost a leisurely stroll that'll have you feeling incredibly small next to the magnificent trees of the national park. Taking you through Grant Grove, the path brings you face to face with the iconic General Grant Tree — the second largest by volume in the world. Next, take a walk along the Big Stump Loop, another easy hike that's perfect for learning about Kings Canyon's history. The 1.6-mile trail leads you to the remnants of the Big Stump, which was where the colossal Mark Twain Tree once stood. This huge sequoia was sadly cut down in 1891 by the U.S. Army. Unfortunately, only those alive at the time could marvel at its 16-foot diameter.
To truly experience the wilderness of Kings Canyon National Park, backcountry travel is the way to go. But first, you need a permit from the Road's End Permit Station. Once you sort that out, traverse the 41-mile Rae Lakes Loop for mind-blowing canyon views, alpine lakes, and spectacular panoramas. If you're up for a steeper challenge, try the Bubb's Creek or Copper Creek trails. Spring and early summer make river crossings risky while backcountry hiking, but winter is prime for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Seek outdoor adventures in Kings Canyon
Kings Canyon National Park boasts some epic climbs to conquer if you dare to challenge yourself. Those hiking the Bubbs Creek Trail will encounter Charlito Dome and Charlotte Dome, both of which offer multi-pitch climbs. If crack climbing is your cup of tea, opt for North Sentinel, visible from the Zumwalt Meadow Trail. For a more accessible climb — especially if you're new to the hobby — Buena Vista Peak is just a mile away from Grant's Grove, with plenty of fun bouldering. Don't forget about the Obelisk and Grand Sentinel either — they're also worth a shot.
For a relaxed day of fishing, there's a wealth of opportunities to cast your line in Kings Canyon's pristine waters. Whether you're by Lewis Creek, Bubbs Creek, or the Motor Nature Trail in Cedar Grove, you'll find plenty of areas to try your luck. Expect to catch rainbow, wild brown, brook, and even golden trout when you drop your bait.
The Golden State is home to incredible destinations that feel almost otherworldly, from the towering trees of Redwood National Park to the unforgettable Muir Woods National Monument, full of the world's tallest tree species. But there's no need to compare these remarkable places, because each tree is as unique as the landscape it inhabits. That's what makes Kings Canyon just as extraordinary as any of these natural wonders — it's impossible not to feel like a tiny part of something greater.