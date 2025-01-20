Sequoia National Park's 'Less-Loved Twin' Is A Realm Of Giant Trees And Breathtaking Mountain Views

Whether we admit it or not, every family has that one member who doesn't always get the spotlight. While Sequoia National Park may steal the show with its massive trees, Kings Canyon National Park, its "less-loved twin," quietly holds a more peaceful but equally impressive realm of towering giants and jaw-dropping mountain views. Like sisters who are often mentioned in the same breath, Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks are frequently grouped together. But just like any pair of siblings, each has its own distinct personality, and you need to get to know them separately.

Initially founded as General Grant National Park, this verdant sanctuary saw an extensive expansion and was renamed in 1940. Today, that specific section is General Grant's Grove within Kings Canyon. Much like how Sequoia National Park serves as an uncrowded alternative to Yosemite, Kings Canyon provides that same serene escape for those looking to bask in Sequoia's beauty without the bustle. If you're creating the ultimate road trip itinerary to explore every national park in the Golden State, you can't complete the list without a stop at Kings Canyon. More than 461,000 acres of deep canyons, old-growth forests, and stunning vistas await at this phenomenal site.