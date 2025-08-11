The Disturbing Truth About 'Swimmers Itch' And How You Can Avoid Catching It On Your Lake Or River Trip

It's a common scene: You're spending the day at your favorite swimming hole, lake, or beach — taking refreshing dips and wading, splashing, and swimming around. But a few hours after emerging from the water, you feel a slight tingling sensation, then an uncontrollable itch. What's this? You see redness and perhaps some swelling. "Maybe I was bitten by something," you think. But most likely, you have swimmer's itch, or cercarial dermatitis — an allergic reaction to microscopic parasites that live in natural bodies of water. Great, like we didn't already have enough to worry about at the beach, such as the most dangerous types of waves.

"Microscopic parasites" sound alarming, but swimmer's itch isn't contagious or life-threatening. In most cases, it also doesn't require medical treatment. The itchiness can be very uncomfortable, though, and progress to a burning sensation – some people report it feeling like a mosquito bite multiplied a hundredfold. Resist that compelling urge to scratch, as breaking the small pimples or blisters that often accompany the condition can lead to bacterial infection.

Just like there are ways to avoid scary encounters with sharks while swimming, there are also ways to avoid getting swimmer's itch. One easy option is to simply stick to well-chlorinated pools instead of natural bodies of water. But for nature lovers for whom a pool just won't do, you can reduce your risk by choosing a different lake or pond, especially if one is known to have water issues.