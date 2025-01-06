The Most Dangerous Types Of Waves You Should Be Able To Recognize

Most of us love a good splash in the waves at the beach. Whether we're swimming, bodyboarding, surfing, or simply watching the waves break over our feet, it's the definition of summer (or winter, depending where you are) fun. However, time in the water isn't always safe. You may have heard of famously dangerous wave spots in the world, like Portugal's North Beach, the site of surfing competitions, or the horrifying sneaker waves of Iceland's Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach.

Even outside these spots, there are some types of waves that you really have to watch for. No matter what shoreline activity you're doing, you should know all about shorebreak waves. Also called "inside break" or "insiders," these waves occur when there is a sharp or dramatic slope right off the shore, causing the water to break on land. They can lead to major injuries, particularly in the head and neck, as well as the spine.

The insidious nature of these waves means that it doesn't really matter whether you're seeing large waves that would normally keep you out of the water or smaller ones that look inviting on a hot day. They're dangerous, no matter what. Shorebreak waves are caused by the steepness of the ocean floor. Usually, a gradual slope of the shore into the ocean gives waves time to slowly break. When there is a sharper and quicker transition from the shallow water to the deeper ocean, these waves come up fast and break with power. In a video from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), it's explained that it can be like the weight of a car crashing on top of you.