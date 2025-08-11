Here's Why You Might Hear Clapping On A Brazilian Beach (And It's Not What You'd Expect)

Though some dreamy Brazilian beach destinations may be so stunning you think they deserve applause, there's actually another serious yet wholesome reason you might hear clapping while sunbathing in Brazil and other parts of South America. The beach clapping phenomenon — and the purpose behind it – has spread on social media, including Instagram and Reddit. Essentially, if a child gets separated from their parents, adults around the missing child will clap to help the parents locate their kid. The child sometimes will also be placed on an adult's shoulders, so the parents may more easily spot them.

@nicknobrasil_ on Instagram explained to his followers, "It's such a small thing; I've never seen this on any beach anywhere on the planet. It's just another one of those little Brazilian things that is super, super cool." One Reddit user even speculated that because clapping is a common thing to do, it doesn't overdramatize the situation and scare the child while being able to effectively signal to the parents that their child is safe and waiting for them. So, if you're hanging out on "the world's most famous beach" or another of Brazil's iconic coastal spots, don't be surprised if you hear applause.