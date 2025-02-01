The Best Destinations To Celebrate Carnival In 2025
When the winter months seem long and slow, there is one festival that is guaranteed to bring a whole lot of color into your life. Carnival is a centuries-old tradition that usually takes place right before the Catholic fasting period of Lent. Usually scheduled sometime between early February and late March, this vibrant celebration encourages revelers to enjoy themselves to the fullest. Although many travelers associate Carnival with massive street parties and wild nightlife, there are many ways to celebrate this holiday.
Since originating in Ancient Rome, Carnival has spread to countries like Germany, Canada, and Brazil — each of which offers its own take on the holiday. These days, you can experience Carnival in a samba line, a dog sled, or even a floral paradise. In our opinion, each and every version is worth celebrating.
As travel writers ourselves, we have made a point of visiting several Carnival and pre-Carnival celebrations in destinations worldwide. These experiences have inspired us to create a list detailing some of the best Carnivals in the world. After researching other travelers' Carnival experiences and talking extensively to locals, we have compiled a list of our top recommendations. We have selected our choices based on factors like the scale of the parties, the uniqueness of the celebrations, and the availability of family-friendly activities.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When you think of Carnival, there's a good chance you think of the iconic parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Every year, Rio hosts a massive collection of performances in its Sambadrome, a venue designed by famous Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer to bring Carnival to all. Shows include samba dancing, elaborate feathered costumes, and tons of catchy tunes. In 2025, parades will be held every day from February 28 to March 4. The Champions' Parade — which includes performances from Rio's top six samba schools — will take place on March 8.
These samba parades may be one of the most famous elements of Rio de Janeiro's Carnival celebrations, but there's a lot more to the local festivities than just one event. Carnival in Rio lasts more than a full week, during which different concerts and performances take over the city. In 2025, the city is planning to organize over 400 different "blocos" ("concert sites") where people can enjoy live music, dancing, and lots of food. The best part is that there's literally something for everyone. Families can enjoy one of the city's many "kid-friendly" blocos, which offer youth parades, musicians, and performers dressed as princesses. Adult-oriented blocos focus on different musical styles, ranging from American rock and roll to Angolan quizomba, local samba and beyond. Regardless of your interests, you'll definitely find your place at the Carnival celebrations in Rio de Janeiro.
Ovar, Portugal
Portugal is one of 2025's hottest travel destinations, and it's no wonder why. With gorgeous beaches, adorable villages, and fresh seafood, the country of Camões has plenty to offer. And while most tourists find themselves choosing to decide between Lisbon and Porto, the best Carnival festivities in Portugal don't take place in the big cities. In reality, the small town of Ovar has made its name as one of the country's top places to enjoy big-time celebrations.
On February 8, 2025, Ovar will launch the first of many shows and performances. Unlike several other destinations, the town will not concentrate the festivities into a single week. Instead, it will offer 15 totally unique performances spanned out over the course of a month. Interestingly, due to a sizable Brazilian immigrant population in Portugal, Ovar's Carnival blends its own local traditions with lots of samba music and colorful feathers. Traditional Portuguese papier-mâché heads hang in doorways across town, and one of the evening parades even centers on these figures. That being said, 2025's opening ceremony will start with the biggest Brazilian samba show in all of Europe.
Although Ovar certainly does not rival Rio de Janeiro in size, it does offer a wide range of Carnival-centric activities. There are two separate events that are meant primarily for little ones, including the children's parade and an afternoon concert with kid-friendly performers. Adults may prefer one of several late-night parades. DJs also make for great small-town nightlife.
New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans is a city teeming with unmissable activities, and high on the list is the local take on Carnival. Widely known as Mardi Gras — or "Fat Tuesday" — this incredible celebration is the largest of its kind in the United States. Although most of the events take place in the days leading up to Lent, the celebration officially kicks off on Twelfth Night at the beginning of January. New Orleans' 2025 festivities last for two months, from January 5 to March 4, giving revelers plenty of opportunity to get involved.
Mardi Gras activities range from wild to elegant to family-friendly. Several celebratory parades (or krewes) provide the kind of partying ambiance that appeals to college students and recent grads. A few have even been known to throw silly items like toilet plungers into the crowd. That being said, there are tons of different ways to enjoy your Mardi Gras. Travelers with a taste for festive formality will love attending one of New Orleans' ticketed balls, while visitors with kids can enjoy watching one of the large parades organized by the Caesar krewe — as long as they avoid the chaos of the French Quarter.
Previous travelers consider New Orleans' Mardi Gras a once-in-a-lifetime travel adventure. As one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "You HAVE TO do it at least one time in your life! People from NOLA are the best." Another added, "Bucket list item checked off! A must-do for everyone at least once in their lifetime."
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
If Carnival is a celebration of life and art, the festivities in Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago) take things to the next level. Scheduled for March 1 to March 4, Trinidad's Carnival is one of the most performance-centric celebrations of all. Thanks to its steelpan drums, stilt-walking demonstrations, and even the occasional fire-breathing display, this Carnival is not likely to slip your mind anytime soon. Music lovers will be enthralled by the Calypso Monarch singing competition, while fans of martial arts will find themselves captivated by the local tradition of stick fighting. Families can attend the junior parades and competitions but may find that this particular Carnival maintains more of a party vibe.
Despite these limitations, previous travelers to Port of Spain reported having a great time. As per blogger Travel with Lady Chin, "Overall, I had a blast! [...] The music, energy, non-stop bacchanal, and vibes made my two days special." Sarah Miles of the Go Miles Guide wrote that her time in Trinidad helped her develop a deeper love for Carnival. "It's safe to say that everything that I thought I knew about carnival has since been redefined and my appreciation and love for it has grown tenfold — if that was even possible!"
Venice, Italy
The Venice Carnival is certainly one of the world's most iconic. Thanks to its masked balls, dramatic veils, and elaborate costumes, the celebration has played a major role in everything from Edgar Allan Poe stories to movies like "Casanova." To see this fascinating cultural event come to life, head to Venice from February 22 to March 4. This year's theme will be "In The Time of Casanova," so travelers should prepare their Carnival masks accordingly.
In terms of activities, Venice's Carnival stands out for its many paid or private events. Although you can mingle with other costumed travelers in St. Mark's Square at no cost whatsoever, no visit to the Venice Carnival is complete without a little bit of art and culture. In 2025, travelers can spend an evening at a Vivaldi concert or even at Venice's world-famous opera. Tickets to a masquerade ball are also up for grabs, although these glamorous events are particularly pricey. Families will enjoy free street performances featuring acrobats, clowns, and more. Nighttime fireworks, meanwhile, will thrill visitors of all generations.
Previous visitors to the Venice Carnival applaud the event for its unique ambiance. "We were in awe of the work put into the individual costumes and the atmosphere was truly amazing. If anyone is in doubt about visiting, do it. You will not be disappointed," wrote one visitor on Tripadvisor. Another added, "The carnival took me back in XVth century. That was amazing experience."
Québec City, Canada
The word "Carnival" is often associated with sunshine, palm trees, and the famous beaches in Rio de Janeiro, but in the chilly town of Québec City (Canada), the festival embraces winter to the fullest. Every February, Québec City organizes a week of non-stop festivities that include ice canoe races, ice parades, and snow sculptures galore. During daylight hours, guests can try their hand at numerous winter sports. Traditionalists can enjoy classic ice slides and sledding, while the most adventurous of travelers might consider ax throwing or human foosball. In the evening hours, guests can watch ice-themed parades or even attend live concerts. Carnival in Québec City may not be warm, but it certainly isn't dull!
Whereas many of the world's Carnival celebrations are very adult-oriented, Québec City's Winter Carnival puts families front and center. The events include special activities for kids. Animal lovers will be thrilled to check out the cold-weather petting zoo or even watch a dog sled race. Older children can attempt wall climbing, and little ones can content themselves at thematic puppet shows. The best parts of the festivities were designed to appeal to people of all ages. Must-visit spots include an enormous castle made entirely of ice and a Ferris wheel that takes over the center of town. In 2025, most events will take place from February 7 to 16. Anyone hoping to extend their trip will find that there are plenty of things to do in Québec City.
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
The region of Galicia in northwest Spain offers some of the most colorful Carnival celebrations around. And while it's worth checking out the unique festivities in a wide range of villages, the best place to base your Galician Carnival goings is undoubtedly Santiago de Compostela. An idyllic university town with a gorgeous stone historical center, Compostela is comprised of a series of winding walkways and open plazas. During Carnival (or "Antroide" in Galician), these spaces fill with outdoor dining and restaurants that serve special festive foods. Locals roam the streets in fun costumes, especially on the date of the Meco parade. On this occasion, floats, bands, and masked performers march through the center of town.
Santiago de Compostela's Carnival runs from February 28 to March 5. However, over 175 nearby small towns and villages have also organized their own big events for the holiday. To enjoy the Galician festivities to the fullest, we recommend taking day trips to some of the unique celebrations that occur in the region. The village of Laza is particularly famous for its continuation of medieval Carnival traditions, such as mud-throwing fights and slinging ants into the air. Xinzo de Limia is also a great place to spend a day with kids, as its Carnival invites visitors to toss armfuls of flour at each other.
Barranquilla, Colombia
While there are many fantastic places to celebrate Carnival around the world, Barranquilla offers some of the richest traditions of all. Located on Colombia's northern coast, Barranquilla was a cultural center during the Spanish colonial period, home to people of African, European, and Native backgrounds, many of whom celebrated Carnival. As these people contributed elements of their own traditions to the festivities, Barranquilla came to develop one of the most culturally diverse Carnivals on the planet. The celebration's fusion of different imagery, symbolism, and dancing is so unique that Barranquilla's Carnival earned its spot on the UNESCO Intangible Heritage list in 2008.
The official dates for Carnival in Barranquilla in 2025 are March 1 to March 4, but some celebrations begin as early as January. In the weeks leading up to the main concerts and parades, visitors can expect to experience everything from beer festivals to comparsa (or "Carnival performance") parties. On February 16, parents can take their little ones to a children's parade, which involves fun music in a family-oriented environment. The actual celebratory dates, however, usher in a period of colorful clothing, dance performances, and live music, much of which occurs during the Rey Momo Parade.
Previous visitors appreciated this Carnival's atmosphere. "For 4 days there is a buzz about the place that goes all day and all night. The parades go on for hours," marveled one traveler on Tripadvisor. Another added, "The ambiance is on fire!"
Nice, France
When visiting the French Riviera, Nice is a fantastic place to start. This is even more true during Carnival, as the town offers one of the most beautiful celebrations around. Whereas many cities focus their Carnivals on costumes and masks, Nice puts floral arrangements front and center, and multiple annual Flower Parades invite visitors to gaze upon floats made of at least 3,000 flowers each. Throughout the celebration, approximately 100,000 stems are tossed to members of the public, and viewers have historically collected 20 tons of mimosa flowers at the event.
In 2025, Nice's Carnival will begin on February 12 and end on March 2. Flower parades will be held on four separate occasions, so interested travelers should mark their calendars! Although entry to the event is paid, many previous visitors say the spectacle is worth it. As one blogger wrote on Unfiltered Traveling, "Dancers and lively music accompany the floats making the whole thing a fun, interactive and memorable afternoon."
Cologne, Germay
If you have ever wondered what Carnival would look like without all the vibrant colors, Cologne, Germany, may offer the right event for you. Whereas many other cities embrace bright patterns and folkloric attire, Cologne offers a unique alternative to the typical celebrations. Every year just before Carnival, the city throws a Geisterzug or "ghost parade." Intended to be a sort of ironic Carnival celebration, this gathering invites people to throw together their best ghost costumes and march together in the street. Dating back to the 1860s, this tradition is a fun way to get in touch with your inner phantom.
The best part is that the Geisterzug is just the first of many, more traditional Carnival events. Travelers who stick around for the celebrations that focus on happier themes like love and chocolate. In fact, Cologne's Carnival parade takes pride in the fact that over 727,525 pounds of candy and 220,000 boxes of pralines are tossed into the crowd during the event. Previous visitors certainly seem to enjoy the festivities as a whole. As one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "I'd highly recommend going to this Carnival. There is a real buzz about the city and everyone is in a great humor." To soak up the spirit, head to Cologne between February 27 and March 5, 2025.
Methodology
It wasn't always easy to craft this list of Carnival destinations. As travel writers who have been to several of these celebrations, we wanted to share our favorites. However, we also wanted to take other travelers' ideas and suggestions into account. In the end, we perused sites like Tripadvisor and Reddit for reviews and talked to a number of Brazilian, Galician, Canadian, and Portuguese locals, to name just a few. All this information allowed us to create a list representative of a broad range of visitor experiences.
Because different travelers enjoy vastly different activities, we decided to include Carnival celebrations of all sizes. While the festivities in Ovar and Quebec City are low-key and family-friendly, the celebrations in Port of Spain and New Orleans can invoke massive parties. We also selected cities that allow visitors to partake in some celebrations but not others.
We also wanted to take cultural history into consideration. Due to its unique fusion of cultures, Barranquilla's Carnival has been singled out by UNESCO as part of the world's Intangible Heritage. Cologne's Carnival, meanwhile, stands out for its ghost parade — which has been studied in university settings. Nice's Carnival also is unique for its use of flowers.