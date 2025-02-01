The Best Destinations To Celebrate Carnival In 2025

When the winter months seem long and slow, there is one festival that is guaranteed to bring a whole lot of color into your life. Carnival is a centuries-old tradition that usually takes place right before the Catholic fasting period of Lent. Usually scheduled sometime between early February and late March, this vibrant celebration encourages revelers to enjoy themselves to the fullest. Although many travelers associate Carnival with massive street parties and wild nightlife, there are many ways to celebrate this holiday.

Since originating in Ancient Rome, Carnival has spread to countries like Germany, Canada, and Brazil — each of which offers its own take on the holiday. These days, you can experience Carnival in a samba line, a dog sled, or even a floral paradise. In our opinion, each and every version is worth celebrating.

As travel writers ourselves, we have made a point of visiting several Carnival and pre-Carnival celebrations in destinations worldwide. These experiences have inspired us to create a list detailing some of the best Carnivals in the world. After researching other travelers' Carnival experiences and talking extensively to locals, we have compiled a list of our top recommendations. We have selected our choices based on factors like the scale of the parties, the uniqueness of the celebrations, and the availability of family-friendly activities.