The Spirit Of The Wild West Lives On In Texas' Underrated City With Music, Art, And Cowboy Charm

When most people think of the "Wild West," they imagine cowboys, wide open spaces, and cattle. Although most of the American West has been developed since the glory days of gold rushes and cattle drives, one state encapsulates the Wild West more than any other: Texas. Specifically, Western Texas is full of charming small towns and open plains, like the secret artsy town going through a major revival or the underrated city with cowboy charm, Lubbock.

Back in the old days, Lubbock was a major cattle ranching outpost, thanks to the abundance of grasslands in the area. Today, cowboy culture is still thriving, but the city has also become something of an artsy center, complete with local artworks and a bustling music scene.

Best of all, because Lubbock is still something of a small town, it's free of the massive crowds and high prices of places like Houston, Austin, or Dallas. So, if you're looking to capture the spirit of the wild west while sticking to a modest budget, Lubbock might just be the best option around.