The Spirit Of The Wild West Lives On In Texas' Underrated City With Music, Art, And Cowboy Charm
When most people think of the "Wild West," they imagine cowboys, wide open spaces, and cattle. Although most of the American West has been developed since the glory days of gold rushes and cattle drives, one state encapsulates the Wild West more than any other: Texas. Specifically, Western Texas is full of charming small towns and open plains, like the secret artsy town going through a major revival or the underrated city with cowboy charm, Lubbock.
Back in the old days, Lubbock was a major cattle ranching outpost, thanks to the abundance of grasslands in the area. Today, cowboy culture is still thriving, but the city has also become something of an artsy center, complete with local artworks and a bustling music scene.
Best of all, because Lubbock is still something of a small town, it's free of the massive crowds and high prices of places like Houston, Austin, or Dallas. So, if you're looking to capture the spirit of the wild west while sticking to a modest budget, Lubbock might just be the best option around.
Why Lubbock still has the spirit of the wild west
Nothing says "wild west" like cowboys, and Lubbock allows you to capture the cowboy culture while maintaining modern sensibilities. So, when you get here, you might want to start your journey by buying boots, hats, and other accessories. For example, RC Custom Boots offers hand-made footwear that is both stylish and comfortable, since they're designed for working cowboys, not just photo ops. Similarly, the Branding Iron Cowboy Outfitter has a wide selection of hats to help you look the part while keeping the brutal Texas heat out of your face and eyes.
Once you look the part, you can learn more about Lubbock's wild west history at museums like the National Ranching Heritage Center, which includes the Foy Proctor Historical Park. This park contains historic homes from Lubbock's ranching past, so you can experience what life was like when cattle ranching was the main economic powerhouse of the city. Alternatively, you can learn about Lubbock's music history by visiting the Buddy Holly Center or the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. Since Holly was born and raised in Lubbock, the city celebrates his contributions to music history.
Speaking of music, Lubbock is home to numerous venues featuring local bands. If you want an intimate experience while drinking classic cocktails in a historic bar, try Shotgun Sue's Saloon. If you prefer a more concert-style venue, check out the Cactus Theater. Both of these options are close to the Buddy Holly Center, making them even more convenient. There's also the Blue Light Live, which is a mix of a theater and a lounge.
Planning a western vacation to Lubbock, Texas
Although Lubbock captures the spirit of the wild west, it's also known as "hub city" because it connects major roads and towns like the "antique capital of West Texas," which is a mecca for vintage lovers and the largest panhandle city, that's also a favorite stop on Route 66. So, if you're taking a road trip through Texas or the South, you can easily incorporate Lubbock into your itinerary. Alternatively, you can fly into the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, which gets flights from Delta, American Airlines, and Southwest.
As we mentioned, Lubbock has become something of an artsy city, complete with various galleries and art installations throughout town. You can appreciate fine art at spots like the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, the Charles Adams Gallery, or the Janelle Barrington Spivey Art Gallery. You can also marvel at public artworks and statues, like the ones celebrating Buddy Holly or the founder of Stubb's Barbecue.
Speaking of barbecue, Lubbock has some of the best food in West Texas. When you're in the mood for mouthwatering ribs, brisket, or pulled pork, you can check out iconic BBQ spots like Big E's Barbecue, Evie Mae's Barbecue, or the Cast Iron Grill. Lubbock also has a large Hispanic population, so you can enjoy Tex-Mex cuisine at places like Robles Taqueria, Raider Burrito, or La Patrona. Food is just as much a way of life as line dancing and cattle rustling, and Lubbock patrons take their food seriously.