Texas' Largest Panhandle City Is A Top Route 66 Pit Stop With A Scenic Canyon And Fun Amusement Park

If you're getting your kicks on Route 66, as the iconic cross-country drive's eponymous song goes, Amarillo is one of the best pit stops along all 2,448 miles of the Mother Road. It welcomes with a diverse yet affordable slate of activities — and it might even be worth sticking around, since, according to Homecity Real Estate, Amarillo is the cheapest city to live in Texas. With over 200,000 residents, it's also the largest in the region. From the breathtaking geological marvels of Palo Duro Canyon to Wonderland Amusement Park's retro fun, take a day — or a few! — to stretch out your legs here, after driving for hours on one of America's most storied road trips.

Located in the Texas Panhandle — the northernmost part of the Lone Star State so named for its straight and narrow shape rising above a roundish bottom — Amarillo two-steps differently from the rest of Texas. It has four seasons, complete with snow and windchill in winter, which means summer and fall are the best times to motor in. It's settled on high plains where flat, dry open spaces spread vastly in all directions, so buckle up your boots for sudden gusts of strong winds and storms.