Utah's 'City Between The Canyons' Is A Gateway To Alpine Trails, Rushing Waterfalls, And Top-Tier Slopes

Sliding down cold, white mountains is a huge part of the culture in these parts. Salt Lake City, host of the 2002 Winter Olympics, boasts four ski resorts less than 35 miles from its international airport. Two of these, Snowbird Resort and Alta Ski Area, can be found in Little Cottonwood Canyon, while the other two, Brighton Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort, are situated in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Well-developed Snowbird is famous for its steep and vertical terrain, Alta for its iconic peaks and controversial skiers-only policy, Brighton for its excellent ski school and family-friendly slopes, and Solitude for its sprawling layout and European aesthetic. Located within easy reach of all of them, Cottonwood Heights sits right at the gateway to an outstanding and varied snowsports offering.

First coined in 1960, the "Greatest Snow on Earth" slogan has been seen on Utah license plates and promotional tourist materials ever since. And, what's more, there's genuine science to back up this bold claim. Firstly, there's the quantity of snowfall to consider. The state receives, on average, over 500 inches of powder per season. There's not many places, anywhere in the world, that can match this. During the height of winter, Little Cottonwood Canyon averages 1 foot of snow every five days. It's not just about how much snow this place gets, though. There's more to it than that.

The Goldilocks Effect, as it's known, is made up of many ingredients all working together to make Utah snow the best for deep-powder skiing and snowboarding. The state's storms, for example, are usually right-side up, where heavier snow gets dumped at the bottom before being followed by lighter, fluffier snow on top. Factor in the region's high elevation and low humidity, with the surrounding high desert limiting excess moisture and preventing flakes from sticking together, and you've got the perfect recipe for word-class powder.