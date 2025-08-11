Utah's 'City Between The Canyons' Is A Gateway To Alpine Trails, Rushing Waterfalls, And Top-Tier Slopes
For outdoor enthusiasts, Utah is pretty much the ultimate destination. Home to breathtaking scenery, famous national parks, magnificent waterfalls, and — in winter — some of the dreamiest snow conditions imaginable, it's a state where getting out into nature isn't just a hobby; it's a way of life. With so much epic terrain to explore and only limited time to enjoy it, though, visitors can find working out where to start something of a challenge. This is where Cottonwood Heights comes in. Known as the "City Between the Canyons" and sat right up against the Wasatch Mountains, it's the perfect launchpad for discovering the best of Big Cottonwood Canyon, Little Cottonwood Canyon, Ferguson Canyon, and Mount Olympus.
A suburb of Salt Lake City, Cottonwood Heights marries the comfort of urban amenities with the enriching thrill of mountain adventure. From majestic hiking and mountain biking trails to spectacular climbing routes, heavenly ski slopes, and awe-inspiring backcountry for off-piste powder seekers, it's easy to see why the area has such a magnetic hold on those who love nothing more than being outside. Planning a road trip in Utah? Be sure to add this Beehive State gem to your itinerary. Alternatively, with Salt Lake City International Airport just under a 20-mile drive away, a flying visit to these parts is also a valid option.
Skiing and snowboarding near Cottonwood Heights
Sliding down cold, white mountains is a huge part of the culture in these parts. Salt Lake City, host of the 2002 Winter Olympics, boasts four ski resorts less than 35 miles from its international airport. Two of these, Snowbird Resort and Alta Ski Area, can be found in Little Cottonwood Canyon, while the other two, Brighton Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort, are situated in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Well-developed Snowbird is famous for its steep and vertical terrain, Alta for its iconic peaks and controversial skiers-only policy, Brighton for its excellent ski school and family-friendly slopes, and Solitude for its sprawling layout and European aesthetic. Located within easy reach of all of them, Cottonwood Heights sits right at the gateway to an outstanding and varied snowsports offering.
First coined in 1960, the "Greatest Snow on Earth" slogan has been seen on Utah license plates and promotional tourist materials ever since. And, what's more, there's genuine science to back up this bold claim. Firstly, there's the quantity of snowfall to consider. The state receives, on average, over 500 inches of powder per season. There's not many places, anywhere in the world, that can match this. During the height of winter, Little Cottonwood Canyon averages 1 foot of snow every five days. It's not just about how much snow this place gets, though. There's more to it than that.
The Goldilocks Effect, as it's known, is made up of many ingredients all working together to make Utah snow the best for deep-powder skiing and snowboarding. The state's storms, for example, are usually right-side up, where heavier snow gets dumped at the bottom before being followed by lighter, fluffier snow on top. Factor in the region's high elevation and low humidity, with the surrounding high desert limiting excess moisture and preventing flakes from sticking together, and you've got the perfect recipe for word-class powder.
Hiking near Cottonwood Heights
Skiing or snowboarding, of course, isn't for everyone. The good news is that Cottonwood Heights has plenty to offer non-snowsport enthusiasts too — especially if you're visiting in spring, summer, or fall. Take hiking, for example. With the stunning Wasatch Mountain Range on your doorstep, getting your outdoor footwear on and hitting the trails is a great way to spend some time in nature. No matter if you're a grizzly bearded trail veteran or total rookie, there's a route with your name on it here.
To recharge your batteries between tackling the trails, base yourself at the Hyatt Place Salt Lake City/Cottonwood hotel near the entrance to Big Cottonwood Canyon. You're bound to appreciate its hot tub and the full breadth of its dining menu after completing the 6.9 miles and 4,088 feet of elevation that make up the challenging Mount Olympus Trail. If picturesque waterfalls are more your thing, stomp your feet along 2 miles of Bell's Canyon Trail or sample the aqueous delights of smaller routes like Hidden Falls and Moss Ledge.
Looking for a change of scenery? Ensign Peak, just outside of Salt Lake City, is one of the best sunset spots in America. Accessible from downtown, the trailhead is just under a 20-mile drive northwest from Cottonwood Heights. Less than a mile in length, the short-but-sweet walk is easy enough for the whole family to enjoy. Make the effort and it will reward you with superb views of the city and the Great Salt Lake. Don't forget about the underrated Eagle Mountain, either. About 40 miles southwest of Utah's capital, it's home to expansive landscapes and an extensive network of trails.