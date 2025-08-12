One Of Florida's Top Places To Snorkel Is A Rainbow Wonderland Off The Coast Of The Keys

The Florida Keys are a water-lover's wonderland. It's a spectacular place to enjoy a leisurely boat ride or do some fishing, but below the water's surface is where the real fun begins. The coral reef system in Florida is pretty impressive – it's actually the third-largest barrier reef ecosystem in the entire world. In the Upper Keys, you can snorkel at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo. In addition to great marine life, you can also swim alongside the famous Christ of the Abyss statue. But there's also another stunning city in the center of the Florida Keys that is a great place for exploring beneath the water's surface — Marathon.

Marathon is located in the Middle Keys and is home to Sombrero Beach — one of the best beaches in the Florida Keys, according to travelers. This is also the jumping-off point to reach Sombrero Reef, which is considered by some to be the best snorkeling in the Florida Keys. This reviewer on Tripadvisor described what she saw when she was there, saying, "There was so much natural beauty (and even color) in the coral beds, and there were thousands upon thousands of fish — hundreds of varieties. I saw six huge barracuda chilling in the current, along with multiple bright colored species in the crevices of the reef."