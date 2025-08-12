One Of Florida's Top Places To Snorkel Is A Rainbow Wonderland Off The Coast Of The Keys
The Florida Keys are a water-lover's wonderland. It's a spectacular place to enjoy a leisurely boat ride or do some fishing, but below the water's surface is where the real fun begins. The coral reef system in Florida is pretty impressive – it's actually the third-largest barrier reef ecosystem in the entire world. In the Upper Keys, you can snorkel at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo. In addition to great marine life, you can also swim alongside the famous Christ of the Abyss statue. But there's also another stunning city in the center of the Florida Keys that is a great place for exploring beneath the water's surface — Marathon.
Marathon is located in the Middle Keys and is home to Sombrero Beach — one of the best beaches in the Florida Keys, according to travelers. This is also the jumping-off point to reach Sombrero Reef, which is considered by some to be the best snorkeling in the Florida Keys. This reviewer on Tripadvisor described what she saw when she was there, saying, "There was so much natural beauty (and even color) in the coral beds, and there were thousands upon thousands of fish — hundreds of varieties. I saw six huge barracuda chilling in the current, along with multiple bright colored species in the crevices of the reef."
How to plan a snorkeling trip to Sombrero Reef
If you want to visit, you can fly to Key West International Airport (EYW), rent a car, and drive there in a little over an hour. You can also fly to Miami International Airport (MIA) and be in Marathon in about two hours. It's a scenic drive either way, so you'll get the added bonus of road-tripping along the famous Overseas Highway.
Once you've made it to Marathon, you'll find multiple places to rent a boat, and you can then head out to the Sombrero Key Sanctuary Preservation Area. When you see the 150-year-old lighthouse, you'll know you're there. This Google reviewer shared her experience, saying, "It was a very short boat ride from our place in Marathon. We love that there are buoys to tie off from. That makes it very easy to anchor and doesn't damage the natural reef."
If you don't want to set sail on the open waters yourself, that's no problem. You can also book a snorkeling tour that includes all of the gear you'll need. Some even provide reef-safe sunscreen, which is great, because you never want to use basic sunscreen when scuba diving or snorkeling. Those who make the journey will be greeted with a colorful underwater world full of colorful corals and fish. Expect to see a variety of marine species like snapper, parrotfish, angelfish, sharks, rays, and turtles.