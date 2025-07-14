Florida's Stunning City In The Center Of The Keys Offers Old-School Charm, Waterfront Rentals, And Beach Beauty
An unforgettable journey is a drive down Florida's 113-mile Overseas Highway, one of America's prettiest roads, surrounded by ocean waters that span the Florida Keys from Key Largo to Key West. While Key West is the largest city of the archipelago and the most popular tourist destination, the second-largest city is Marathon, the under-the-radar halfway point of the Overseas Highway. Spanning 13 islands, Marathon is a waterfront paradise that draws travelers for its beautiful beaches, coral reefs filled with marine life, sportfishing excursions, historic sights, delicious seafood, and charming accommodations. From idyllic Sombrero Beach, one of the best secret beaches in the Florida Keys, to the Turtle Hospital that rescues and releases sea turtles, Marathon promises an endless array of adventure and relaxation.
Marathon's unique island charms may seem a world apart but are easy to access. The nearest major airport is the Key West International Airport, which receives direct flights from many major U.S. cities. Marathon is an hour's drive north of Key West and 2.5 hours south of Miami. The best time to visit Marathon is the dry season between November and April, when average high temperatures hover between 75 and 83 degrees Fahrenheit and there is little rain.
What to see and do in Marathon
From leisurely activities to active pursuits, Marathon entices all types of travelers. Some of the Keys' most beautiful beaches are found in Marathon, such as Sombrero Beach. This is a dreamy sandy swath washed by clear and calm turquoise waters. "This beach is the best in the Keys!" raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "There are plenty of facilities, easy parking, not busy at all and fabulous for families." About a 20-minute drive south of Marathon, you'll find Bahia Honda State Park, home to some of Florida's best snorkeling, beaches, and beachfront campsites.
Offshore, you'll discover even more of Marathon's delights. Embark on a snorkeling excursion to nearby Sombrero Reef, which brims with colorful fish, sea turtles, and marine life. You can also head out on sportfishing charters to fish for tarpon, tuna, snapper, and much more.
Don't miss a visit to Crane Point Museum and Nature Center, where you can walk on unique forested trails that weave through the property, learn about the history of the Florida Keys at the museum, visit the early 20th-century Adderley House (the oldest house in the Keys outside of Key West), and head out on kayak tours of the bay. History buffs should also cross the Old Seven Mile Bridge over to Pigeon Key, an island that once housed the construction workers of the Overseas Railroad in the early 1900s and now has a museum. A must for wildlife lovers is a tour of the Turtle Hospital, which helps treat injured turtles and then releases them back into the wild. You can also visit Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters, one of the best aquariums in America, which offers encounters with nurse sharks and stingrays.
Where to stay and eat in Marathon
One of the top resorts in Marathon is the Isla Bella Beach Resort & Spa, where every suite has floor-to-ceiling views of the stunning mile-long waterfront. The resort's 199 airy rooms and suites are chic and modern, and all have private balconies or verandas. The beautiful property ensures an endless array of amenities, including five swimming pools, a pampering spa, watersports rentals, fishing and diving excursions, and much more. The on-site dining offerings are also some of the best in Marathon, from the elegant and alfresco Mahina restaurant, with delicious Hawaiian-inspired cuisine, to the festive Beach Bar for casual drinks and bites surrounded by towering palm trees.
For travelers who need more space or are visiting for a long-term stay, opt for a rental in Marathon. Many types of accommodation abound, from quaint waterfront cottages with private docks to sprawling multi-bedroom mansions with swimming pools and beach access.
Fresh seafood is always on the menu in Marathon restaurants. One of the city's institutions is the Florida Keys Steak and Lobster House, famed for its surf and turf specialties, conch fritters, lobster bisque, and fresh mahi-mahi. You can even bring your own catch for the kitchen to prepare and serve broiled, grilled, or fried. A short drive up the highway will bring you to Herbie's Bar and Chowder, which opened in the 1940s and is the oldest restaurant in Marathon still in business. Locals and visitors alike flock to this beloved haunt for their different chowders (including New England clam chowder and local conch chowder), fish sandwiches, BBQ platters, and key lime pie.