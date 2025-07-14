Florida's Stunning City In The Center Of The Keys Offers Old-School Charm, Waterfront Rentals, And Beach Beauty

From leisurely activities to active pursuits, Marathon entices all types of travelers. Some of the Keys' most beautiful beaches are found in Marathon, such as Sombrero Beach. This is a dreamy sandy swath washed by clear and calm turquoise waters. "This beach is the best in the Keys!" raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "There are plenty of facilities, easy parking, not busy at all and fabulous for families." About a 20-minute drive south of Marathon, you'll find Bahia Honda State Park, home to some of Florida's best snorkeling, beaches, and beachfront campsites.

Offshore, you'll discover even more of Marathon's delights. Embark on a snorkeling excursion to nearby Sombrero Reef, which brims with colorful fish, sea turtles, and marine life. You can also head out on sportfishing charters to fish for tarpon, tuna, snapper, and much more.

Don't miss a visit to Crane Point Museum and Nature Center, where you can walk on unique forested trails that weave through the property, learn about the history of the Florida Keys at the museum, visit the early 20th-century Adderley House (the oldest house in the Keys outside of Key West), and head out on kayak tours of the bay. History buffs should also cross the Old Seven Mile Bridge over to Pigeon Key, an island that once housed the construction workers of the Overseas Railroad in the early 1900s and now has a museum. A must for wildlife lovers is a tour of the Turtle Hospital, which helps treat injured turtles and then releases them back into the wild. You can also visit Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters, one of the best aquariums in America, which offers encounters with nurse sharks and stingrays.