What To Know About The 'Brain-Eating Amoeba' On The Rise In Lakes And Hot Springs As The Planet Warms Up

The thing to know about N. fowleri is that it's rare but lethal. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer than 10 people are diagnosed with PAM per year in the United States, but only four people who had the diagnosis between 1962 and 2024 survived. One is most likely to get the infection during the hot summer months, and it can only infect if ingested through the nose — swallowing water with the amoeba in it doesn't risk infection, and it is not contagious. PAM develops quickly, with most people either dying or going into a coma within five days of contamination.

N. fowleri mostly lives in the warmer waters of Southern states. In 2022, ABC reported that a child died after a swim in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which is already considered one of America's most dangerous parks, even without the amoeba. But one of the reasons scientists are becoming more concerned is that, in recent years, the amoeba has been found in more northern states, including the Elkhorn River in Nebraska and the Lake of Three Fires in Iowa.

However, you don't need to avoid your favorite freshwater destinations out of fear of the amoeba. The chance of infection is very rare, but more importantly, there are a few ways the CDC suggests for keeping yourself safe from it. When swimming, use a nose clip or plug your nose to keep water from going up it. If swimming in hot springs, keep your head above the water. N. fowleri can also reach your brain if you do a nasal rinse with tap water, so make sure to use distilled or boiled water to ensure it's free of harmful microbes.