The Alarming Reason Why Beaches All Across America Are Closing

As the Fourth of July weekend drives Americans toward beach days and lakeside retreats, an unsettling trend is disrupting those plans. Beaches across the United States are closing due to dangerously high levels of bacteria in the water. From California to Massachusetts, public health officials are posting warning signs, closing off beach access, and urging swimmers to stay out of the water.

High concentrations of different bacteria have been the culprits behind the beach closures, such as enterococci — a bacteria originating from sewage, stormwater runoff, and animal waste — and vibrio — a bacteria found in coastal waters during hot months, and popular in estuaries. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns that enterococci can cause diseases of the skin, eyes, ears, and respiratory tract, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises on vibrio causing diarrhea, nausea, and fever in minor cases, and even severe wound infections in more serious cases.

Before heading to the beach, experts recommend checking local health department websites for updates on water quality. Avoid swimming after heavy rains and keep children and pets away from storm drains and river mouths, which tend to have higher concentrations of bacteria. Moreover, the EPA warns that it's safer to swim in beaches with strong water circulation, such as ocean beaches.