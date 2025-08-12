One Of The World's Largest Casinos Is A Bold, Brazilian-Inspired Escape Tucked Away In South Africa

After you cash in your winnings, go celebrate with some onsite entertainment. Laugh until you cry at a comedy show or awaken your senses with a seductive cabaret performance at the resort's Escapades Theatre. Later, grab your crew and head to the Moo Bar to belt out your favorite karaoke tune. Ladies night is every Thursday at the bar and the first 10 women to show up get free cocktails.

All of that gambling and partying might leave you hungry. But luckily, you won't need to spend too much of that money you've just won. The Beef Baron Grillhouse has a Mega Meal Deal that costs 149 South African rand. (That's only about $9!) The feast includes a popular South African dish derived from Germany called eisbein that is made with salt-cured pork and potatoes. If you visit the restaurant on Saturdays from 11:00am to 3:00pm, you can feast on brunch and bottomless mimosas for roughly $15. Or use that $15 at the Moo Bar on Tuesdays between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and get all the drinks you can stomach for the same price.

The food and beverages may be cheap, but some online reviews indicate that you may get what you pay for. "The food made me feel like driving to a drive through," one guest wrote on Tripadvisor. "A basic, like green salad, had browning lettuce." However, there are more recent reviews that do paint a better picture. "Breakfast was great and the staff is very friendly," said another Tripadvisor reviewer.