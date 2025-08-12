One Of The World's Largest Casinos Is A Bold, Brazilian-Inspired Escape Tucked Away In South Africa
Does your travel bucket list include South Africa and Brazil? There may be a way to check both boxes in one single trip. If you're planning a trip to Johannesburg, consider adding on a stop through the North West Province town of Klerksdorp. Here you'll discover the Rio Casino Hotel and Convention Center. A massive resort glowing in neon pink, green, and yellow that embodies the lively, colorful spirit of Rio de Janeiro's world-famous Carnival festival.
Located just three miles west of Klerksdorp's city center, the 266,000 square foot resort is one of the largest casinos in the world according to World Atlas. The gaming floor features an impressive 274 slots and 12 card tables. Forgot to stop by the local bank? No problem. There's no need to convert your cash since the casino offers slot machines that take a variety of denominations. Serious gamblers can focus on their craft in the Rio Privé Lounge, a glitzy space for high rollers that includes private tables for blackjack and roulette as well as 38 top notch slot machines. Check the resort's website to see what gambling events are going on during your stay. There could be a poker tournament or a gameshow happening where you could score extra cash, prizes or even a new car!
Not a gambler? No problem. The Rio Resort has plenty of options to keep you entertained
After you cash in your winnings, go celebrate with some onsite entertainment. Laugh until you cry at a comedy show or awaken your senses with a seductive cabaret performance at the resort's Escapades Theatre. Later, grab your crew and head to the Moo Bar to belt out your favorite karaoke tune. Ladies night is every Thursday at the bar and the first 10 women to show up get free cocktails.
All of that gambling and partying might leave you hungry. But luckily, you won't need to spend too much of that money you've just won. The Beef Baron Grillhouse has a Mega Meal Deal that costs 149 South African rand. (That's only about $9!) The feast includes a popular South African dish derived from Germany called eisbein that is made with salt-cured pork and potatoes. If you visit the restaurant on Saturdays from 11:00am to 3:00pm, you can feast on brunch and bottomless mimosas for roughly $15. Or use that $15 at the Moo Bar on Tuesdays between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and get all the drinks you can stomach for the same price.
The food and beverages may be cheap, but some online reviews indicate that you may get what you pay for. "The food made me feel like driving to a drive through," one guest wrote on Tripadvisor. "A basic, like green salad, had browning lettuce." However, there are more recent reviews that do paint a better picture. "Breakfast was great and the staff is very friendly," said another Tripadvisor reviewer.
Tips for planning your trip to South Africa
When you're finally ready to call it a day, head back to the resort's Peermont Metcourt hotel. Drenched in the same vibrant Brazilian-inspired colors and designs, the hotel's 70 rooms range from standard abodes to executive suites. A classic room with either two twin beds or one king runs about $140 per night where a slightly larger superior room costs $144 nightly. The amenities included with your hotel stay include a cafe, an outdoor pool, and a work center with free internet access. If you're traveling with young ones, there are several options that will allow them to burn some energy including a supervised arcade, an indoor playroom complete with caregivers, and a fenced-in outdoor playground.
The closest airport to the Rio Casino is the O.R. Tambo International Airport (JNB) located 127 miles away. The resort is located right off of the main highway that leads from the airport into Klerksdorp. When deciding what time of year to visit, keep in mind that South Africa's summer season is between the months of November and March — just one reason why the country is considered an ideal destination to escape the winter and enjoy a warm weather getaway. But there are plenty of reasons to visit during other parts of the year too, not to mention all the money you'll save by visiting during the off season. And if wildlife safaris, huge music festivals, and beach encounters with African penguins aren't enough to draw you here, consider that South Africa has also been designated as one of the friendliest countries in the world.