This Iconic Coastal California Hiking Trail Weaves Between Beautiful Beaches And Hidden Sea Caves
Nestled between Los Angeles and San Diego, Orange County is home to a stunning coastline. Sprawling white sand beaches at Bolsa Chica State Beach give way to boat-lined harbors and marinas of Newport Beach, cozy coves and hidden salt pools in Laguna Beach, and trails leading to hidden sea caves in Dana Point. Each city has its own identity with a unique landscape, but the connecting thread is the coastal beauty that makes the Golden State famous. With moderate temperatures and a healthy dose of sunshine year-round, there's a reason why California is beloved on the big screen and off.
Located just under 60 miles from Los Angeles and just over 60 miles from San Diego, Dana Point is one of California's lesser-known beach towns, with a harbor and beautiful marina. The biggest beach, Doheny State Beach, is a great spot for surfing, picnicking, and camping. Featured in the surf film "Endless Summer" and in the Beach Boys' iconic song "Surfin' USA," Dana Point is considered by some to be the birthplace of U.S. Surf Culture.
The coastal location is also favored for stunning hiking trails, beautiful beaches, and coastal caves with a history rooted in pirate lore. On this particular area of the coast, there is an area called the Headlands, whose coastal bluffs boast a wide range of biodiversity. One of California's most iconic hiking trails, the Dana Point Headlands Trail, is enjoyed by visitors as well as locals, who take advantage of the easy-to-access trail with breathtaking views.
Hiking with spectacular ocean views
The entire trail network, the Headlands Conservation Area Trail System, spans 3 miles. The trails open daily at 7 a.m. and close at sunset. It's important to note that no pets are allowed on the trails, ever, so while it seems like the perfect place to walk your dog, it's a hard no.
While there are several hiking trail options in and around Dana Point, the Dana Point Headlands Trail (sometimes called the Dana Point Preserve trail) is one of the most popular routes with incredible ocean views. Roughly two and a half miles round trip, it takes a little over an hour. A combination of coastal views, easy hills, and sporadic stairs, the trail is considered a moderate hike but has plenty of spots to stop and rest. The clearly marked, sandy path is bordered by blooming wildflowers (depending on the time of year) and links many of the conservation parks in the area. A few other trails to check out along the way include the Hilltop Conservation Park Trail, where you can have a good view of the harbor, and Harbor Point Conservation Park Trail, where you have a good chance of spotting whales during December through March.
After completing the Dana Point Headlands Trail, it's worth it to stop at the Nature Interpretive Center. Here you can learn more about the unique aspects of the area's flora and fauna, like shorebirds, coastal sage, and cactus, and why they are protected. It's free and open to the public (check the website for the current schedule before going), and has helpful docents who share fun facts and offer tips for exploring the area.
Exploring the hidden Dana Point sea caves
From the Headlands trail system, you can also explore sea caves that are accessible from the beach. Before planning a visit to explore the pirate caves, as they are known, make sure you check the tide. You should only go when the tide is low, because, at high tide, the cave is actually submerged and the walk along the beach can be dangerous. The path is quite rocky and can be slippery, so it's important to keep that in mind for people with mobility issues or if you have small children in tow. Good shoes are also a must, as the terrain can be unstable.
If you aren't coming from the trail, parking is available at the Dana Point Ocean Institute or at Baby Beach. To get down to the beach, take the staircase located behind the institute. Once you hit the sand, head north until you reach the rocky shore and follow it around the Dana Point headlands. Along the way, take time to explore the tide pools where you can spy sea life.
Once you reach the caves, go inside and peer out into the expansive ocean. Legend has it that pirates used to hide out in these caves. Overall, the round-trip walk is 1.5 miles and will probably take around an hour and a half or more, depending on how long you want to indulge in your own personal Goonies adventure. Don't expect shade, so plan accordingly with hats and sunscreen.