This Iconic Coastal California Hiking Trail Weaves Between Beautiful Beaches And Hidden Sea Caves

Nestled between Los Angeles and San Diego, Orange County is home to a stunning coastline. Sprawling white sand beaches at Bolsa Chica State Beach give way to boat-lined harbors and marinas of Newport Beach, cozy coves and hidden salt pools in Laguna Beach, and trails leading to hidden sea caves in Dana Point. Each city has its own identity with a unique landscape, but the connecting thread is the coastal beauty that makes the Golden State famous. With moderate temperatures and a healthy dose of sunshine year-round, there's a reason why California is beloved on the big screen and off.

Located just under 60 miles from Los Angeles and just over 60 miles from San Diego, Dana Point is one of California's lesser-known beach towns, with a harbor and beautiful marina. The biggest beach, Doheny State Beach, is a great spot for surfing, picnicking, and camping. Featured in the surf film "Endless Summer" and in the Beach Boys' iconic song "Surfin' USA," Dana Point is considered by some to be the birthplace of U.S. Surf Culture.

The coastal location is also favored for stunning hiking trails, beautiful beaches, and coastal caves with a history rooted in pirate lore. On this particular area of the coast, there is an area called the Headlands, whose coastal bluffs boast a wide range of biodiversity. One of California's most iconic hiking trails, the Dana Point Headlands Trail, is enjoyed by visitors as well as locals, who take advantage of the easy-to-access trail with breathtaking views.