A Southern California Beach's Hidden Salt Pools Are Top Secret And Beyond Breathtaking

Many travelers map their Southern California trip around the state's iconic beaches. Santa Barbara draws visitors with its Spanish-inspired riviera, while Point Dume State Beach in Malibu offers a more secluded coastal escape. But for those craving something a little more rare — paired with incredible seaside views — head to Laguna Beach. Known for its artist community, hidden coves, and stunning cliffs, Laguna Beach is home to a delightful surprise for those willing to tread off the beaten path: Thousand Steps Beach and its secret salt pools.

To get there, you'll need to descend a steep stairway just off the Pacific Coast Highway — though thankfully, it's not quite the 1,000 steps the name implies. Once you reach the bottom, you'll find a white-sand beach hugged by cliffs and sprinkled with natural tide pools. But the real magic lies beyond a sea cave, where you'll find two man-made saltwater pools that feel like a private ocean retreat. Reaching them requires a little adventure, but as travel blogger Isabella Castro wrote in her blog With Love from Bella, "It's definitely not easy to get here but more than worth it."