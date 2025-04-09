A Southern California Beach's Hidden Salt Pools Are Top Secret And Beyond Breathtaking
Many travelers map their Southern California trip around the state's iconic beaches. Santa Barbara draws visitors with its Spanish-inspired riviera, while Point Dume State Beach in Malibu offers a more secluded coastal escape. But for those craving something a little more rare — paired with incredible seaside views — head to Laguna Beach. Known for its artist community, hidden coves, and stunning cliffs, Laguna Beach is home to a delightful surprise for those willing to tread off the beaten path: Thousand Steps Beach and its secret salt pools.
To get there, you'll need to descend a steep stairway just off the Pacific Coast Highway — though thankfully, it's not quite the 1,000 steps the name implies. Once you reach the bottom, you'll find a white-sand beach hugged by cliffs and sprinkled with natural tide pools. But the real magic lies beyond a sea cave, where you'll find two man-made saltwater pools that feel like a private ocean retreat. Reaching them requires a little adventure, but as travel blogger Isabella Castro wrote in her blog With Love from Bella, "It's definitely not easy to get here but more than worth it."
How to find the saltwater pools at Thousand Steps Beach
Tucked beside Table Rock Beach, a locals-favorite California beach, Thousand Steps Beach requires some effort to reach. While it's not exactly 1,000 steps, you'll still have to tackle more than 200 before arriving at a picturesque cove encircled by sandstone cliffs. At high tide, the cove becomes a natural pool of its own, but the true hidden gems lie to the left. Venture past the rocks and you'll find a sea cave archway — your gateway to the first saltwater pool. The first pool is a long rectangle, its cement walls softened over the years by ocean waves.
If you're up for a bit more scrambling, keep moving along the rocks to discover the second pool, a more circular basin that offers an even more secluded escape. These saltwater pools are unique because they refill naturally with ocean water during high tide, constantly redistributing fresh seawater. The pools also teem with marine life. Tiny crabs and starfish cling to the edges, and you might even spot small fish swimming alongside you as you admire the view. Look out past the horizon, and you'll see the faint outline of Catalina Island in the distance.
Essential tips for exploring Thousand Steps Beach's salt pools
Timing is everything when it comes to visiting these pools. The key is to arrive during low tide, as the sea cave leading to the pools becomes impassable (and dangerous) when the tide rises. Check the Laguna Beach tide schedule on Tideschart before heading out. High tide is when the pools are at their fullest, but beware — the waves can crash over the rock walls quite intensely at times. Since you'll be hiking and climbing over rocky terrain, sturdy shoes are a must (save the flip-flops for the sand). Bring plenty of water and snacks, as there are no food vendors near the pools, and take care not to step on the marine life that inhabits the tide pools.
If you're flying in, the nearest major airport is John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, about a 30-minute drive from Laguna Beach. From there, take the Pacific Coast Highway south until you reach the entrance near 9th Avenue. After all that stair climbing and saltwater swimming, refuel at Coyote Grill, just a 10-minute walk from the beach. With 4.2 stars on Tripadvisor, this laid-back Baja-style eatery serves up fresh ceviche, black bean tostadas, and margaritas after a day of seaside adventure.