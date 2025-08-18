The Mindset Rick Steves Says Will Keep You From Losing Your Belongings On Vacation

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Travel is one of the most wonderful things in life, full of adventure and discovery, so much so that it's easy to forget just how many things can go wrong while you're on the road. At the end of the day, what else can you do besides be prepared to the best of your ability and attempt to solve whatever problems you end up facing? On the important side of preparation, Rick Steves, the famous travel pro, has shared many tips for both before and during the trip, like his checklist to always have before vacation. Once again, he is back to tackle the important and sadly frequent topic of theft. Although he has expert advice on how not to get pickpocketed in Europe, the best thing to do to avoid theft is to keep track of your items.

Thieves and pickpockets specifically target tourists for the simple fact that they are fresh off a plane, unfamiliar with a new place, and all jolly, enjoying their vacation. To avoid being a victim, Steves shares many tips on how to prevent pickpocketing. Of the many great pieces of advice he gives on his website, one in particular stands out, which is to establish a "don't lose it" discipline. While it is almost automatic to be relaxed on a vacation, that should not extend to your belongings, so you want to avoid accidentally leaving your items behind while out and about.