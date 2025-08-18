The Mindset Rick Steves Says Will Keep You From Losing Your Belongings On Vacation
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Travel is one of the most wonderful things in life, full of adventure and discovery, so much so that it's easy to forget just how many things can go wrong while you're on the road. At the end of the day, what else can you do besides be prepared to the best of your ability and attempt to solve whatever problems you end up facing? On the important side of preparation, Rick Steves, the famous travel pro, has shared many tips for both before and during the trip, like his checklist to always have before vacation. Once again, he is back to tackle the important and sadly frequent topic of theft. Although he has expert advice on how not to get pickpocketed in Europe, the best thing to do to avoid theft is to keep track of your items.
Thieves and pickpockets specifically target tourists for the simple fact that they are fresh off a plane, unfamiliar with a new place, and all jolly, enjoying their vacation. To avoid being a victim, Steves shares many tips on how to prevent pickpocketing. Of the many great pieces of advice he gives on his website, one in particular stands out, which is to establish a "don't lose it" discipline. While it is almost automatic to be relaxed on a vacation, that should not extend to your belongings, so you want to avoid accidentally leaving your items behind while out and about.
Make sure you have all your items while traveling
Even though strangers are likely to return a lost wallet in some European countries, it's better to avoid losing your things in the first place. According to Rick Steves, establishing a mindset of caring for your belongings and actively trying not to lose them is the key to minimizing the chances of theft. Tourists are targeted for a reason, mainly because they are disoriented and relaxed. How often do you see a tourist leaving their belongings unattended on a restaurant table or accidentally forgetting their phone somewhere and only getting it back if a kind stranger finds it? The point is, always be aware of where you leave your belongings.
Steves says to have a mental checklist of your important items (passport, credit cards, phone, etc.), and don't leave a place before ticking off each item and making sure it's there. This extends to your accommodation as well, and practicing this mindset will make sure you don't leave anything behind while hopping from hotel to hotel.
You can go beyond and get yourself a hidden travel wallet to keep not only your cash, but your passport and cards, stored safely on your person, like the Daitet Money Belt. Some people may even choose to invest in an anti-theft bag, which comes in varying sizes and shapes and offers a number of features to keep your valuables safe, like lockable zippers, reinforced material, and hidden pockets for all your belongings.